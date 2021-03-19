To say the March City Council was unique is an understatement. City Council was meeting in person for the first time since last Summer due to the Pandemic. They were there to look over the devastation left by the flood two weeks ago.
Despite the chaos around them, Councilman Sam Cockerham opened up the March City Council meeting with his traditional prayer, which was much needed when you looked around the room and saw the weary and exhausted faces of those that have been working tirelessly for several weeks now to help pull Beattyville up from the ruins of the recent flood.
After looking over the 2020 Audit and approving the February Meeting Minutes, the Council and Mayor Jackson proceeded to talk about the Division of Water concerning the floodplain for those owners that own buildings and businesses on Main Street. The Mayor had asked Sally Gilbert to coordinate all that was needed to submit the proper documentation to the Division of Water.
Main Street Manager and DBA Executive Director, Teresa Mays, addressed the Council by letting them know what all that the DBA (Downtown Business Alliance) have been doing for the Beattyville business owners.
Private donations had been given to the DBA and the first day after the flood, supplies were purchased with some of those funds and were passed out to those business owners to help clean up and get their businesses up and running again. Because of the outpouring of generosity of these private individuals, the DBA will, also, be giving a limited amount of funds to the business owners affected by the flood in order to help them with their goal of reopening.
Also, Teresa Mays, asked permission from the Mayor and Council if they would allow a concert at the Town Square on April 3rd in order to raise money for flood relief. It would follow strict Covid-19 guidelines as given by the Health Dept and no food or beverages would be served. The Mayor and Council approved the request.
Next, Beattyville Police Chief, Steve Mays, gave his February police report. The Beattyville Police Dept received 267 calls, worked 1 accident, handed out 27 citations, and made 7 arrests. Arrests are still somewhat restricted due to the orders of the Court because of Covid-19.
Ferrell Wise, Public Works Director, gave a very brief report to the Council and Mayor. Because of the overtime he and his team have been working to get the City of Beattyville cleaned up due to the flood, he has not had much time to gather February’s numbers. Once the financial report was approved by the Council, the meeting was adjourned, and everyone quickly left to get back to work to continue to make everything Beattyville Strong once again.
