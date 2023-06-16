be

   The Beattyville City Council and Mayor Scott Jackson did their traditional prayer and Pledge of Allegiance as they began to gear up for the upcoming Bourbon and Moonshine Festival happening this Friday and Saturday.

    Sandy Dunahoo of Nesbitt Engineering was the first to address the City Council by giving them updates on projects supervised by Nesbitt Engineering. She recommended a letter of recommendation to award a contract on phase 1 of the water tank. She also gave an update on the water system improvements that some of the funding included House Bill 1 money and letting them know that Engineering is on the way on that project now. She went on to report that 3 tanks will be rehabbed in the 1.5-million-dollar project. However, the lowest bidder for the Rock of Ages Tank has yet to respond to that project. She suggested that the City be advised by the City Attorney.  The Council went on to approve the letter of recommendation by Nesbitt to submit to the lower bidder.

