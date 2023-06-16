The Beattyville City Council and Mayor Scott Jackson did their traditional prayer and Pledge of Allegiance as they began to gear up for the upcoming Bourbon and Moonshine Festival happening this Friday and Saturday.
Sandy Dunahoo of Nesbitt Engineering was the first to address the City Council by giving them updates on projects supervised by Nesbitt Engineering. She recommended a letter of recommendation to award a contract on phase 1 of the water tank. She also gave an update on the water system improvements that some of the funding included House Bill 1 money and letting them know that Engineering is on the way on that project now. She went on to report that 3 tanks will be rehabbed in the 1.5-million-dollar project. However, the lowest bidder for the Rock of Ages Tank has yet to respond to that project. She suggested that the City be advised by the City Attorney. The Council went on to approve the letter of recommendation by Nesbitt to submit to the lower bidder.
The Council went on to approve the 2023 Budget, a $1500 donation for the 4th of July event that happens yearly at Happy Top. They also went on to approve the KLC Insurance renewal that happened to be cheaper than last year; and the resolution for the Cleaner Water Fund for the sewer portion. This is for the wastewater in West Beattyville (Slab Town).
Beattyville Police Chief Cody Sparks was next to address the Council by giving his May Police Report. He said that the Beattyville Police Department had received 152 calls in May.
They had made 36 arrests, served 69 Citations, and worked 5 accidents. Also, they are still working with Anthony Bowling concerning the street cameras on Main Street.
Mayor Jackson informed the Council that Public Works had received 156 work orders in May and 119 completed, reminding them that there is a delay on some of the work orders due to the lack of material availability. Also, that the Town Square project is back under budget, even though certain items, like bathrooms, were taken off the project for now. They are just waiting to hear back from KRADD.
The Beattyville City Council ended their June meeting by approving the May Meeting Minutes and the Financial Report.
