By: Jessica L Butler
Publisher-GM
-------------------------
The August Beattyville City Council Meeting started with the traditional prayer by Councilman Sam Cockerham followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Scott Jackson welcomed all visitors to the meeting.
Next, Sandy Dunahoo of Nesbitt Engineering approached the Council to give an update on the Sewer I&I Project. She asked for Amendment #4 that would just categorize the necessary changes, but not increase the price. She informed the Council that there is $50,000 left in the fund. The Council agreed to use the money for a sewer grinder, manholes, and paying the remaining Nesbitt consulting fee of $8,872.00.
The Council went on to approve keeping the 2023 tax rates the same and declared November 1st Extra Mile Day in Beattyville.
Beattyville Police Chief Steve Mays was next to address the Council giving his July police report. He said the police dept received 267 calls, made 18 arrests, wrote 33 Citations, and worked 2 accidents. He, also, informed the Council that the much-discussed new cameras are to be installed on August 9th. He, also, reminded the Council that he would be leaving his post at the end of the year to take on his new job as Lee County Judge-Executive once again. The City of Beattyville have already put an ad in the paper looking for a new police officer.
Ferrell Wise, Public Works Director, then addressed the Council by giving his report. His report consisted of both June and July. He said they received 247 work orders for June and July. They have completed all but 23. The Council went on to approve the June Meeting Minutes and the Financial Report before adjourning for July.
