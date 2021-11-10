The November City Council meeting was held Monday night at Beattyville City Hall with the traditional prayer by Councilman Sam Cockerham who included families that have suffered the loss of loved ones due to Covid-19, praying that God would give the families peace and comfort as we all replied “Amen”.
Linda Smith was the first to approach City Council and Mayor Jackson by requesting that the trolley could be used and be moved to Town Square for 2021 Christmas Spirit that is scheduled for December 4th. The City has to research to see if the City or the Chamber of Commerce owns the trolley. The City, also, donated $500 to 2021 Christmas Spirit.
The City Council and Mayor Jackson, then, proceeded to postpone talks concerning Lee Avenue closing per the Board of Education request. They feel a Board of Education representative should be present in order to proceed with talks concerning it.
Next, the Council went on to approve Sewer I&I Draw #15 and #16. They, also, approved the Hwy 11 Roadway Relocation State Project.
Sandy Dunahoo of Nesbitt Engineering was next to approach the Council giving them an update on the River Crossing Engineering Contract. This project will be funded through Covid allocation funding. Dunahoo is hoping for Nesbitt Engineering to have a bid for the project by mid- January 2022. An invoice has already been submitted to the City for the design. The Council approved the invoice and engineering contract for the project.
Next, on the agenda, was an introduction of an emergency spill response company. The representative was not able to join the meeting so the Council tabled it till the representative gave their presentation. The company is a company that cleans up oil and gas spills. The County already has a contract with them.
The Council went on to approve the 2nd reading of Ordinance NO 2021-1012, 1st reading of the Clean Indoor Air Regulation Ordinance, and Beattyville School Choice Week January 23-29, 2022.
Scott Lockard of KRDHD, then approached the Council and thanked them for passing the Smoke Free Ordinance. He said that it will protect people from exposure of 2nd hand smoke, reminding the Council that smoke related illnesses are the biggest killer in our area. He told the Council that KRDHD will be doing a community health assessment to create a community health plan. He, also, informed the Council that Covid-19 cases are going down, but there was a rise this week. He said the Delta Variant hit the school system and the community hard, but it is finally going down too. He strongly suggests getting a flu shot and the Covid vaccine if you haven’t already. He feels that will help with the health of the community.
The Council proceeded to approve the October Meeting Minutes and the financial report, then Police Chief Steve Mays gave his October Police Report. He said that the Beattyville Police Department received 289 calls, 51 arrests, 67 citations, 3 accidents. He, also, gave the Council an update on the security cameras. The company is working on a price and placement of the cameras that will give better security for businesses within the city limits of Beattyville.
The Public Works October report was then given. Public Works received 86 work orders in October and closed 66 out. They are waiting for parts for others.
The November City Council Meeting ended with the talk of the sewer problems on Hwy 11 North. The City is aware of it and is working on the problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.