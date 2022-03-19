The March City Council meeting began with the traditional prayer by Councilman Sam Cockerham, but the Council had two special guests that led the Pledge of Allegiance. It was led by Eagle Scouts Noah and Carter McInstosh.
Teresa Mays was the first to address the Council. She spoke about the upcoming Calendar of Events for Spring and Summer. The Town Square is planned to be under construction this Summer, and events will be moved to the Woolly Worm Barn, but she asked permission to have Main Street blocked off for upcoming events. A Motion was made to approve that Main Street being blocked off for these events.
Next, Paul Nesbitt of Nesbitt Engineering approached the Council and talked about the Sewer I&I project that should be finished in 30 days.
A 2nd phase is needed for available by the federal government, but a big impact has improved the sewer plant. There was a waterline relocation from Beattyville to Booneville due to road construction, and phase 1 of it is 6 weeks away from being completed. It is funded by the Dept. of Transportation.
The River Crossing Project waiting for some materials in order to begin that project.
Also, the water treatment plant is getting over $200,000 for repairs that was requested by State Representative Bill Wesley, Mayor Scott Jackson, and Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr. This would be phase 1 of the project with other phases to follow.
The City Council and the Mayor made a point to state that they have not forgotten the water and sewer needs of the community, and they will continue to work with Nesbitt Engineering and Frankfort to make these improvements happen.
Terry Salyer of Energy Optimizer was next to approach the Council informing them that they had met with local contractors last week to continue with the energy audit, and its project(s) within the City. They are looking at a time line of 4-5 weeks to begin the project.
The Council, then went on to discuss the food trucks/vendors. would like to read ordinances from other communities concerning food truck/vendors and table for next month.
The Council, then, approved the Sewer I&I Project Draw #18, February Meeting Minutes, and the financial report.
Some money for the culvert project came in to begin that project on River Drive. The financial report looks good for the year to date.
They, also, discussed the water rate/tap fees. Materials are becoming costly and causing the City to go in the red concerning these fees concerning new water meters. The Mayor suggested that they increase the cost from $850 to $1200. This is an upfront cost for NEW METERS ONLY, and NOT existing meters. This price has not increased for over 8 years. The Council approved the price increase.
Next, Police Chief Steve Mays gave his February Police Report. He said that in February there had been 20 arrests, 31 citations, 269 calls, and they had worked 2 accidents. Sadly, there have been two overdoses back to back in Beattyville, and several others throughout the County, but he credited Narcan for saving those people.
Public Works Director, Ferrell Wise then addressed the Council by reporting that Public Works had 102 work orders, all consisting of garbage, sewer and water in February. Seventy-five of those called-in work orders have been completed.
The Council, with the advice of the Kentucky League of Cities, decided the City would not give a donation to Bill McGee for the Beattyville Elementary project, because it is a private project, and not one of public interest.
The Council applauded Dedra Brandenburg and Teresa Mays for the Flood Recovery Event that took place on Main Street on March 5th at the Town Square. It was a nice event with Jackson Energy sponsoring the food.
The 3 Forks Museum is having a clean-up 10am to 3pm Saturday, March 19th if you want to volunteer, and don’t forget the Fish Fry at the Shriner Building on April 1st to benefit the Three Forks Museum. Also, Lee County Elementary is doing a fundraiser on Friday, March 18th from 4:30 to 8:30 to raise funds for a scholarship in honor of Rhonda Isaacs Estes, Heather Pence Antle, and Bill Bailey, who all lost their battle to Covid in 2021; and worked at Lee County Elementary School. The Three Forks VFW will be in attendance to donate and help with this event. It looks like it will be an eventful week in Beattyville.
