Coach Coach Joshua Broadwell Gives His Perspective on the Importance of School Sports During Pandemic

By: Kara Thorpe - Associate Editor
Thorpe/BE: Brief description of your current title/coaching position and brief description of:
Broadwell: “I am the head basketball coach of the Lee County Bobcats. This is my first year with the team, although I have coached many of the players in middle school and in Youth Sports.
The assistant coaches are Ben Thomas, David Wolf, and Michael Ammerman.”
Thorpe/BE: What is your former teaching/coaching background:
Broadwell: “I taught at Buckhorn Elementary School until 2020. I taught 5th and 6th grade math and social studies, as well as 7th grade social studies. While I was there I was an assistant coach for the Buckhorn Wildcats, and also coached elementary basketball.
Before that, I was the head varsity basketball coach here in Lee County for a year and a half, after being an assistant from 2013 until late 2014.”
Thorpe/BE: IYO how important are school sports and physical activities for youth at this time?
Broadwell: “Now more than ever, kids need normalcy. Athletics are a great escape from real problems that a lot of young students face daily.
With everything going on now, they need to be playing.”
Thorpe/BE: What is your response to individuals who say “if they can’t have school, then they shouldn’t have sports”?
Broadwell: “I understand why they are saying that, and think it comes with good intentions. However, it is much easier to keep 20 to 30 athletes in a large gym safe than it is to keep a few hundred kids confined to small classrooms safe. I think we need to be in school as well. But when people say this, at times it seems that they don’t want anyone playing sports, but I know that is not their intention.”
Thorpe/BE: What precautions are you and your players taking being in a contact sport?
Broadwell: ”Every athlete and coach has their temperature taken as soon as or before they enter the building. If anyone has a fever, they are sent home. Luckily that has not happened yet. We follow CDC Guidelines on contact tracing if someone has been in exposed to COVID. We make sure hand sanitizer is readily available for all athletes throughout practices and games, and we sanitize the basketballs periodically.”
Thorpe/BE: What are some of your team’s strong points or what you are most proud of?
Broadwell: “The players have brought it from day 1. I’m proud of their effort and attitude. They are willing to work hard and put the team first. We rebound the ball well, and have shot the ball well as a team. We also have done a good job of limiting our turnovers. We set goals each game and it seems to help us all focus more on details.”
Thorpe/BE: What are the areas you hope to help the team improve on?
Broadwell: “We need to execute better in the last two minutes of a close game, and that is 100 percent on me as the coach. We have lost 4 games by 6 points or less this year. The boys are putting the team in a position to win late, and I have to do a better job getting them focused late in games and executing down the stretch.”
You can watch the Lee County Bobcats and LadyKats from the comfort and safety of your own home by subscribing to NFHSnetwork.com! Good luck to Coach Broadwell and we wish him and the Bobcats many more successful seasons together!
