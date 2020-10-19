Filling out a complicated financial aid form can be an intimidating
first step toward earning a college degree. The good news is there is free help available to Lee County residents who are ready to begin their college journey, but who may not know where to start. The Commonwealth Education Opportunity Center (CEOC) has expert counselors available to help adults aged 19 and older with the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal
Student Aid, (FAFSA), now available online. CEOC’s Ronald Brunty, TRiO academic coordinator for Lee County, can not only assist potential students find money to pay for college or technical school, but also with: obtaining a GED, filling out applications, scheduling exams, resolving loan defaults, and even choosing a field of study. In addition, Brunty can assist veterans find and use all education benefits available to them. To start your college career, call Brunty at (606) 821-5853 or visit CEOC online at www.moreheadstate.edu/ceoc. All CEOC services are free of charge to eligible participants. CEOC, funded by the United States Department of Education, is sponsored by Morehead
State University.
