On August 29th Lee County suffered the loss of Heather Antle, after complications from Covid. Antle was employed by the Lee County Schools System as an Instructional Assistant at Lee County Elementary. The Lee County School Districted made the following announcement regarding Heather’s passing:
“Our staff is mourning the loss of one of our own today. Heather Antle, Instructional Assistant at Lee County Elementary, was a special lady who made a positive impact on our student and staff everyday with her smile and energetic personality. She helped anywhere she was needed, assisted with the archery team for years and brought great joy to the students and staff she worked with. She loved her family, her job, the staff and the students. We send our deepest condolences to her family.”
The staff of Beattyville Enterprise also sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Heather. She will be deeply missed by many but will most definitely be remembered for the impact she made in our community, especially the children of LCE.
Obituary for Antle:
Heather Pence Antle, wife of Donald Antle and the daughter of Rodney Dale and Ethel Lucille Riley Pence all of Beattyville, Kentucky was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 14, 1981 and departed the life in Jackson, Kentucky on August 29, 2021 at the age of 40 years, 2 months, and 15 days. Heather attended the Tallega Community Church and worked as an Instructional Assistant for the Lee County Elementary. She loved her family, especially her son, Byron. He was her whole world. Heather was known for her kind and loving heart and brought joy to everyone she met. She enjoyed volunteering for the Lee County Archery Team and to help whenever needed.
In addition to her husband and parents, Heather leaves behind her son, Byron Antle of Beattyville; five brothers and sisters, Doug Pence (Karen) of Hazard, Kentucky, Jeff Pence of Beattyville, Nicki Pence of Paris, Kentucky, Dawn Gross (Jason) of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Rodney Pence (Teah) of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dora Carpenter, OB Mullins, and Russell and Barbara Pence; and one uncle, Mike Pence.Pallbearers include Rodney Pence II, Doug Pence, Jeff Pence, Hunter Pence, Jason Gross, Tyler Gross, and Logan Peters. Services held Sept. 4th-5th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Rick Pruitt & Chad Clark officiating. Burial in Palmer Cemetery of Coal Branch of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
