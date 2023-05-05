The week after Spring Break, 5 LCMHS Computer Science students (Kaison Phillips, Reagan Pierson, Jacob Sizemore, Dylan Wagner, and Nathaniel Phillips) travelled to Seattle, Washington to participate in a targeted offsite at Microsoft Corporation’s Headquarters located nearby in Redmond, Washington. 

      Students of the TEALs based computer science class have visited Microsoft since 2012, largely sponsored by AT&T. Microsoft hosted TEALs symposiums where the Ky class was invited as the only external to Washington school. Since the pandemic, Microsoft cancelled the symposium and has not restarted it.  

