The week after Spring Break, 5 LCMHS Computer Science students (Kaison Phillips, Reagan Pierson, Jacob Sizemore, Dylan Wagner, and Nathaniel Phillips) travelled to Seattle, Washington to participate in a targeted offsite at Microsoft Corporation’s Headquarters located nearby in Redmond, Washington.
Students of the TEALs based computer science class have visited Microsoft since 2012, largely sponsored by AT&T. Microsoft hosted TEALs symposiums where the Ky class was invited as the only external to Washington school. Since the pandemic, Microsoft cancelled the symposium and has not restarted it.
The students at LCMHS trip in 2020 was cancelled and not revived until this year. Unfortunately, due to many changes from the pandemic that impact funding and sponsorship, this may be the last year LCMHS students get to experience this kind of a trip.
Traveling to Seattle is more than a field trip. This educational opportunity showcases different companies in this tech saturated region. In years past, students visited Google, Facebook, University of Washington, and Microsoft. Today’s climate of layoffs and hybrid work, organizations had extremely limited access compared to years past.
Microsoft came through with 3 key speakers visiting the students and describing their paths to working for this prestigious organization. Conversations included, what does the job market look like today, what can a prospective graduate expect when looking for a job, is a college degree absolutely necessary, can a labor trade be lucrative and fulfilling as a life-long career, what does tech really mean, and what jobs exist across the industry that relies on tech (think automotive, for example).
Students engaged in conversations, listened to presentations, and toured the city capping off the trip attending a local Hockey game. Their key take-aways from the trip include the importance of building connections, how beautiful Seattle is (and different from Beattyville), and how friendly people they met were.
Students can further their skills with schooling or certifications and either do so from home, or return home after landing a job at a major corporation. More than ever before, supporting Lee County youth to learn computer science, can help them earn a substantial wage from their hometown. Keeping this program going needs continued support, new sponsorship, student participation, school support, and community backing to encourage youth, keep the program running, and provide for future opportunities such as this.
“I want to thank the School, Administration, parents, and students for making this happen and participating fully in creating this opportunity. I’ve enjoyed every moment working with everyone and appreciate the trust and support I’ve received throughout the process. This has been an incredible 10 years with this program and I hope we see and experience another 10 with additional support from alumni or others in the community.”
-Audrey Sniezek of Microsoft.
