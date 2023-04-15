   The 2023 National Rx and Illicit Drug Summit highlights the tireless efforts of U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-05) this week during an annual conference in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 3,000 attendees. Congressman Rogers, founder of Operation UNITE in Eastern Kentucky, is a longtime champion in combatting the opioid epidemic at the local, state and federal levels. UNITE's three-pronged model brings together leaders and resources from law enforcement, treatment, and education, to help save lives and slow the flow of illegal drugs into our communities.

  Nearly 107,000 Americans died in 2021 from opioid overdose deaths, the highest number ever recorded. However, reports show there was a slight decline nationwide in 2022. 

Recommended for you