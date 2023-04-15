The 2023 National Rx and Illicit Drug Summit highlights the tireless efforts of U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-05) this week during an annual conference in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 3,000 attendees. Congressman Rogers, founder of Operation UNITE in Eastern Kentucky, is a longtime champion in combatting the opioid epidemic at the local, state and federal levels. UNITE's three-pronged model brings together leaders and resources from law enforcement, treatment, and education, to help save lives and slow the flow of illegal drugs into our communities.
Nearly 107,000 Americans died in 2021 from opioid overdose deaths, the highest number ever recorded. However, reports show there was a slight decline nationwide in 2022.
"The epidemic was created under our watch and it needs to end under our watch. Six Kentuckians die every day from opioid overdoses and more than 70 percent of those involve fentanyl," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. "Last year in Kentucky, we had a five percent decrease in overdose deaths, according to the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center. And I can say with confidence that we have the ability to ignite a sharper dive in those numbers, because we have a multi-pronged formula that works, with passionate individuals leading the way."
Congressman Rogers joins a number of federal leaders to keynote joint sessions at the summit, including several of his colleagues from the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as Dr. Rahal Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy; Dr. Lawrence Tabak, NIH Director; Dr. Robert Calif, FDA Administrator; Dr. Nora Volkow, NIDA Director; Anne Milgram, DEA Administrator; and Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Congressman Rogers encouraged more prevention and education efforts nationwide, like the DEA’s “One Pill Can Kill” Campaign.
“The DEA’s latest lab testing found that six out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. One pill can kill, and we share the burden with our friends in law enforcement to spread awareness of the hightened potency of these manufactured pills,” said Congressman Rogers.
The Rx and Illicit Drug Summit continues through Thursday. Congressman Rogers will join a Congressional Panel on Tuesday morning to discuss federal policies and legislation that can impact the epidemic.
