Instead of voting on a bipartisan infrastructure package for the American people this week, House Democrats paved the way for their $3.5 Trillion filibuster-proof taxing and spending spree.
The package is the central part of Washington Democrats’ agenda, as crafted by socialist leader Sen. Bernie Sanders. Congressman Hal Rogers voted against the spending plan in an effort to get the country’s priorities back on track.
“Right now, the Biden Administration should be laser focused on a plan to bring home every single American that remains in Afghanistan, and passing common sense bills that provide infrastructure in our communities and support for American families. Instead, Speaker Pelosi devised a plan to bypass regular order and drive our nation so far over the ledge on spending that Americans will end up paying more in taxes over the next ten years than ever before,” said Congressman Rogers.
“The result of this Democrat overspending agenda is inflation, and American families are seeing it everyday at the gas pump and at the grocery store.
Instead of ramping up military funding and Homeland Security, Washington Democrats plan to strengthen the IRS, provide amnesty to illegal immigrants and banish low-cost energy options, killing more coal jobs.”
Also this week, in an unconstitutional power grab, House Democrats passed H.R. 4, undermining state and local election laws. The bill would also give the Biden Administartion authority to veto states’ voter ID laws.
Meanwhile, the catastrophic failure in Afghanistan continues to threaten the lives of Americans, Afghan allies and Christians who remain in hiding. Congressman Rogers joined House and Senate Republicans to send a unified letter to President Biden asking him to outline his plan moving forward in Afghanistan.
“Instead of caving to an arbitrary deadline with the Taliban, President Biden should first guarantee that every American is accounted for and safely evacuated from Afghanistan,” said Congressman Rogers. “The Biden Administration’s catastrophic failure in Afghanistan made our nation look weak and not only emboldened our enemies, but empowered the Taliban with American military weapons, armored vehicles and state-of-the-art aircraft that was left behind.
It is an international embarrassment and I will continue to press for answers from the Biden Administration and our military leaders.”
