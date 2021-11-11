Thomas (Tommy) Cornett, husband to Bonnie Katherine Cornett of Pebworth for 40 years, father to Tommy R Cornett and Brandye Bradley, grandfather to Brhianna and Aydan, passed away at the age of 76 on September 16th 2021. Cornett lived a full life from working as a Sears Salesman on Reading Road of Cincinnati, working in security for the Boston Red Sox, selling real estate in Ft. Myers Florida and joining the Cincinnati Police Division in 1967. There, he was eventually promoted to Sergeant in 1981 and also served in the Internal Investigative Section. His commander at Cincinnati PD credited Cornett for their success.
Retiring from Cincinnati PD after twenty three years, Cornett received twenty four letters of appreciation/commendation, six being from three separate Police Chiefs. Cornett was an honored member of Kentucky Colonels, Tennessee Squires, Queen City Masonic Lodge and Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
Cornett was first sent off with a two day celebration of life in Cincinnati with friends and family sharing memories, poems and toasts in honor of Tom at the FOP Hall and Mariemont Inn back in October.
On November 1st, to fulfill Tom’s last wish, wife Bonnie organized a New Orleans “Jazz Funeral Procession” back in Pebworth at his final resting place. Friends and family donning Orleans style hats, boas and beads, marched to the cemetery led by the Owsley County Highschool Band playing “Amazing Grace”. Friends and family shared their best stories and memories of Tom.
Guests got to hear a story from Tom recorded from the “Historical Halloween Spirit Tour Walk” held last year that consisted of various accounts of ghost and spirit sighting. There was then a symbolic toast to Tom lifted after the burial ceremony, stating the following:
“Here’s to lying, cheating, stealing, and drinking…
If you’re going to lie, lie for a friend.
If you’re going to cheat, cheat death.
If you’re going to steal, steal a heart.
If you’re going to drink, drink with me.”
After guests said their final goodbyes, then they “cut the body loose” by leaving the cemetery to the tune of “When The Saints Go Marching In” by the band.
Mrs. Bonnie Cornett gives special thanks to those who helped make her husband’s final wishes possible; Sue and JC Christian, Lisa Botner and Stevi Nolan with the OCHS Band along with many others.
Photos via Bonnie Cornett & Lisa Botner.
