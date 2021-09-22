On August 9/2021 at a regular scheduled city council meeting most of the questions that were asked about water quality was later published in the Beattyville Enterprise. That edition of the paper was on sale 8/11/21.
These questions still need to be answered for the community of Lee County and the City of Beattyville who are the customers of the City of Beattyville Water treatment facilities. As retired Director of Public Works and Licensed Water and Waste water plant operator, I respectfully address these potential problems in the hope that remedies have been and are being implemented. In this article I want to address question (9)
9. Does your UV (ultra violet) disinfection bulbs work? Doesn’t UV kill cryptosporidium (a water borne pathogen) up to 99% and Chlorination does not? Without UV disinfection doesn’t the plant have to use more chlorine to disinfect and maintain a residual in the distribution lines and tanks?
Doesn’t excess Chlorine use contribute to (HAA’S) Haloacetic acids and (TTHM’S)trihalomenthane issues? Doesn’t HAA’s contribute to bladder cancer?
Aren’t TTHM;s the result of a reaction between the chlorine used for disinfecting tap water and natural organic matter in the water? At elevated levels, haven’t TTHMs have been associated with negative health effects such as cancer and adverse reproductive outcomes? Have the UV bulbs been out for six years?
Cryptosporidium is a protozoan found in water and UV (ultra violet) light will kill 99% of this protozoan. This UV system must be working in the WTP (water treatment plant) as designed or there could be an outbreak of water borne illness as happened in Milwaukee Wisconsin in 1993 where 403 hundred thousand people were affected and 69 deaths occurred.
The table below is taken from the USEPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) website go to http://waterepa.gov/drink, then choose Drinking Water Regulations: Maximum Contaminant Levels(MCL) and that takes you to the following. There are about 86 different constituents that must be sampled for found here the following below is a partial list.
Notice that Cryptosporidium tops the list!
The following excerpt was taken Wikipedia website an online encyclopedia.
The 1993 Milwaukee Cryptosporidiosis outbreak was a significant distribution of the Cryptosporidium protozoan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the largest waterborne disease outbreak in documented United States history. It is suspected that The Howard Avenue Water Purification Plant, one of two water treatment plants in Milwaukee at the time, was contaminated. It is believed that the contamination was due to an ineffective filtration process.[1] Approximately 403,000 residents were affected resulting in illness and hospitalization. Immediate repairs were made to the treatment facilities along with continued infrastructure upgrades during the 25 years since the outbreak.
The total cost of the outbreak, in productivity loss and medical expenses, was $96 million dollars.[2] At least 69 people died as a result of the outbreak.[3] The city of Milwaukee has spent upwards to $510 million in repairs, upgrades, and outreach to citizens.
Numerous reports on this outbreak state that the water was below MCL (maximum contaminate levels) as required by the USEPA, BUT TURBIDITY WAS HIGH yet below the MCL. Therefore a claim can be made that MCL’s have not been exceeded and cryptosporidium still present a potential outbreak.
The fact that there is visible color and contaminate problems in our water should raise concerns. In this COVID 19 environment with immune systems under stress especially in certain segments of the population we cannot risk 403,000 sick or 69 deaths.
I hope that many Beattyville water customers will join me at the next City Council meeting and help me ask for answers. City Council meets the second Monday of each month at 6:00 pm.
