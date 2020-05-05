Louisville, KY (April 27, 2020) – Country Garden Greenhouse of Lee County is one of the 103 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2020 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.
In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, Country Garden Greenhouse has committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that this market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Certified Farm Market members around the state are implementing recommended best practices for keeping employees and customers safe during the pandemic. Our markets are working hard to provide Kentucky consumers with a safe and local food source.
Located just off Union Road in Beattyville, Country Garden Greenhouse offers a large variety of spring plants including hanging baskets, flats, small and mixed pots, knockout roses, and vegetable plants. Perennial plants are available until fall season. They have a large selection of mums in the fall, as well as pumpkins, cushaws, and a variety of gourds.
“As we reach an exciting 25-year milestone within the Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market program, I would like to thank all those who have been participating for so many years, and I welcome our new members,” said KFB President Mark Haney. “It is such an important time in the life of our local markets as more and more people discover the benefits of good, wholesome, locally grown and produced goods. We look forward to another 25 years of continued success.”
Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website – kyfb.com/certified – for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.
KFB is proudly celebrating its 25th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program. To learn more, visit kyfb.com/certified, e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or “Like” the Certified Farm Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYCertifiedFarmMarket.
