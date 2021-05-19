On May 13th the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular stated, monthly meeting at the Lee County Courthouse. All magistrates were present. First on the solid waste report, it was stated that 168 individuals participated in this year’s “Spring Clean Up”. Solid waste has also received over $10k in a grant that will aide in the disposal of the county’s flood debris. No solid waste receipts/amount was reported. Lee County Road Department will be hiring an additional operator at full time in the coming weeks.
On the emergency management report it was stated that Fema has now been in the county for the last few weeks in person. It was expected to be virtual to assess damages. Individuals who have been denied by Fema can contact the LC emergency management and receive assistance with their appeal. Director Jon Allen stated it is usually minor flaws in the paperwork they have assisted individuals with so far, that causes their claim to be denied. He also stated that there are scams at this time by individuals claiming to be from Fema. Fema does not charge for services nor endorse products.
It was reported almost all individuals who relocated to the hotel due to displacement by the recent flood, have been moved out. The flood relief fund managed by the Kiwanis has so far assisted over fifty households/families in the county either monetary or with supplies.
On the ambulance service report it was stated that as of the date of the meeting, since the fiscal year has began, the ambulance service has collected approximately $500k (+). Expenditures have so far exceeded $800k. The CARES Act funds will be used to hopefully remove the service from the red. It was also stated that staffing has been difficult to maintain lately.
All potential uses for the Beattyville Grade property has been put on hold, as the school board currently has a potential unnamed buyer, according to Judge Exec. Caudill.
As a suggestion from Magistrate R. Begley, it was voted to take a line of $5k out of the general fund and put it towards repairing/maintenance on select cemetery roads in the county prior to Memorial Day/weekend. If the cemetery is on private property or a privately owned road and/or has a gate, the owner/s will need to give the court permission to assist with repairs. The court also voted to donate $2k to Linda Smith for the annual Fourth of July fireworks held at Happy Top.
You can view the full meeting footage on the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page. Lee County Fiscal Court meetings are held each second Thursday of the month and are open to the public to express concerns and opinions. You can also read “Courthouse Comments” on Page 2 to learn more about the Cumberland Mountain Outreach agreement, contracting bid issues and other items on the agenda.
