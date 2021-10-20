On Thursday October 14th, 2021, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting at Happy Top pavilion. All magistrates were in attendance.
On the economic development report, it was stated that Lion Apparel is still hiring and applications can be picked up at City Hall of Beattyville. The factory is planning on hosting an open house in December.
Solid waste receipts for the month of September 2021 were approximately $43k (+). The county is coming to a close with the end of their contract with Rumpke and are currently in a price negotiation with the company before signing back on. Judge Exec. Caudill stated that the company’s rates have significantly increased at 27.50 as opposed to the previous rate of $20 per ton and that the court may have to rebid to use a different company if they cannot come to a conclusion with Rumpke.
He also stated that if the county continues to use Rumpke for their solid waste, that an increase on trash pick up services may raise up to $7.50. No final decisions on this matter was made due to Caudill still awaiting a response from Rumpke.
“Open dump” weekend will be November 5th-6th. No tires or hazardous material are permitted.
The ambulance service/emergency management is currently looking to purchase one new ambulance (approximately $70k along with USDA grants), a new complete radio system (approximately $800k), a new repeater system possibly to be placed in the Primrose area (approximately $200k not eligible for homeland security grant), 19 new radios, and 6 mobile repeater systems (approximately $35k after grants).
It was stated emergency repairs are being made to the bridge located in the Longbranch area.
No tourism report was given due to absence from the tourism director.
For two vacant seats on the Lee County Extension Board, Diane Hamilton and Carrie Campbell were appointed.
It was approved to increase the pay of Tyler Stegeman to $9.50 an hour now that he has completed a 6 month driver observation probation period with EMS.
