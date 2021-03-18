On March 11th, 2021 at approximately 4:00pm, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting at the Happy Top picnic shelter. Due to wind, the live footage of the meeting had technical difficulties and the meeting lasted approximately twelve minutes. There were no open comments or a report from the tourism board to start off the meeting.
Stated from solid waste, was that the landfill is still currently accepting loads of flood debris. Also, as of that morning, the boil water advisory for Lee had been lifted as of now.
The court approved for judge exec. Caudill to sign documents completing the Community Development Block Grant for utility updates to Crystal Creek Subdivision and also approved to amend the budget to include the additional $455k received for the project.
Caudill closed the meeting with a word to the public stating that the county owes a huge amount of gratitude to surrounding county’s magistrates and judge executives. He also stated that flood victims are still able to receive help with food, cleaning supplies, and clothing/household items from Happy Top center and also local churches.
To view the full video of the March 2021 meeting, please visit the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page.
