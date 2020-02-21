We truly dodged a bullet last week. To the South and East of us, counties lost homes, roads, school buses, equipment, and bridges, because of flooding. We came through relatively unscathed, with a few extra pot holes, the normal roads closed, because of water, and a couple of days of overtime for the road crews as they preemptively dealt with culverts and ditch lines to minimize the impact of flooding. Keep our fellow counties in your thoughts as they battle back.
Before getting into the meat of the column, Senate President Stivers shared last week that the single biggest event to impact Kentucky this year will be the 2020 Census. It will determine everything from investment to grants, public representation and services for our community for the next 10 years. It is imperative we get an active count. When the counting begins in about a month, answer the mail or go online, or call the Census bureau to fill out your census forms. If you do that, no one will come visit you to ask questions. Our future depends on an accurate county.
On a more local note, I get the feeling some people think I am a bit aggressive when it comes to talking about the potential of tourism for the community. I can understand that. But, after several years of looking at the issue, and a year, working with the Mayor/Economic Development Director. Scott Jackson, reaching out to businesses around the Eastern United States, at this time, the ones showing the most potential are internet and tourism-based businesses. There is also a significant number of programs out there to promote entrepreneurship. So, as we move ever further away from the economic engines of coal and oil, it is important we chose a path forward that will sustain the community.
When running for office, I presented a strategic plan that stated; to lower taxes we need to create a broader tax base and increase outside revenue. This meant more home and business tax payers, and a greater number of people from outside the county spending their money in the county.
I also stated we needed to aggressively manage the budget. The Lee County, Executive, Solid Waste, Facilities, Road, EMA/EMS departments, and Animal Control have worked diligently to ensure every dollar improved the county and has worked long hours to ensure every revenue source and grant was fully exploited to benefit the community. This team of professionals, all with far more experience than me, have responded to the challenge. They have processed requests, navigated the administrative red tape, and managed over 1.5 million in road funds alone during 2019. Income streams ranging from $30,000 to $60,000 were developed by selling excess property and renegotiating existing contracts that were not adhered to. We are not perfect yet, having found some programs we didn’t fully understand, but are getting more proficient each week.
The local Jail Board has been working with the three counties of the Three Forks Jail; Wolf, Owsley, Lee, to help keep more money in their budgets while continuing to operate the Jail. And the County is working with a local lawyer, Bruce Herald, to move people through the court system with a program called Rocket Docket.
Last year we brought the Lee County Ambulance Service back into the county system in October, four months ago. Since that time, the Citizens of Lee County Ambulance Service has shown up at a Lee County address 702 times to provide critical medical care. That translates to about 37 runs a week. As I stated in last week’s column, a dynamic ambulance service is critical to quality of life, especially when you consider that our population is becoming increasingly more senior. Knowing we are only moments away from critical medical care and within an hour of hospital care, often less time, makes us all safer and is one of the issues most companies look at when choosing where to put factories/businesses. Without a local hospital, a responsive ambulance service is a huge selling point to attract people and businesses to our area, who will drive economic development. It also SAVES LIVES.
If you believe things aren’t changing, I think it’s important to point out, the high-speed internet footprint in our county has grown consistently over the last couple of years. First, AT&T did bring U-verse to the county opening up more areas. PRTC broke the county line to get service to the industrial park, then moved to Beattyville. And they have received almost three million in grants and will add Primrose and Cressmont to their service area soon. There are Appalachian Wireless, AT&T, and Verizon towers springing up all over the county. While the internet foot print spreads, the opportunities have not waited. There have been about 300 internet jobs filled from the local work force by the teleworks program. If you haven’t heard of teleworks, give the local hub manager, Tracie Spencer, a call at 606-216-6811 to learn more.
Here is another indicator of change. In 2017 and 2018 about 330 deed transfers were completed each year. In 2017, 57% of transfers went to out of county buyers, 4% went to out of state buyers, 39% went to local buyers. In 2018, 52% of the property transfers went to out of county buyers, 8% went to out of state buyers, and 40% went to local buyers. In 2019 there were 350 transfers, 26.4% were out of county buyers, 16.7% went to out of state buyers, and 56% went to local buyers.
The trend should be very clear, a growing number of people who have no ties to Lee County are looking and buying property here, and the number is larger if you consider, many who bought, moved here so they are now local buyers.
I wake up at night thinking about the issues facing us as a community and I feel this sense of urgency that if we don’t move to create the policies and direction we want for the community, we will, in the very near future be at the mercy of those outside the community who will determine our future for us. We will be playing catch up instead of being on the ground floor. We will continue to scramble for crumbs from Frankfort and Washington instead of being a community that is at the forefront of change and has a reputation for being ready to accept new challenges.
The issue comes down to the people telling the magistrates and judge what they want our future to be.
