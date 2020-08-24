On Monday August 17th 2020, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting for August via Facebook live. The fiscal court according to Judge Caudill has recently voted to receive a new ambulance and also a new tract hoe as mentioned in prior meeting held in July. The tract hoe has costed the court $102K. Caudill stated this is due to receiving full credit for the four months that the court had previously rented the tract hoe. Caudill stated the court purchases two new trucks per year and then sells them after use is through. Therefore the tract hoe will have the same done with once the fiscal court not longer has a need for it.
The ambulance will be purchased through a USDA grant that will pay $50K of the total cost which is $86K. This will also include new heart monitors and power stretchers. There was discussion of the issue with ambulance personnel carrying firearms. Caudill stated the following in this weeks article: “We had been contacted by a second amendment group stating our procedural manual was in contradiction to existing Kentucky statutes and violated the law and our county worker’s second amendment rights, and would they would be willing to take the issue to court to defend second amendment rights. I didn’t think it was worth fighting about and suggested we change the manual to allow properly authorized personnel to carry a firearm, since after discussion with the County Attorney and attorneys at the Dept. of Local Government, it appeared to be a battle we might lose in court with the resultant costs to the county.”
The court also approved the contract with Beattyville to collect trash with the water bills and a contract paid by the city for 911 service of $30,000. More details on the August meeting can be read in Judge Exec. Caudill’s article on page 2 due to sound difficulties on the Facebook live streaming of the meeting.
