Where did August go? Time is flying by so quickly; it reminds me of something Dereck Ramsey said when he was in Governor Bevin’s Cabinet. I am paraphrasing, but it went something like this. “Things are changing so fast in technology today, if we start training people today on it, we are teaching history.” With worldwide communication and instant access to ideas from around the globe along with the market, and opportunity to work together on an international scale, it is a world where every person has the tools necessary to succeed, where at one time, only the already wealthy could participate.
Our old belief that we are isolated from the rest of the world, because of poor roads is literally and figuratively a belief that is going the way of the dinosaur, extinction. The highway 11 project that began in the 80s after the truck accident on September 24, 1977 in Beattyville, has continued.
As Hwy 30 between Booneville and London has gradually, but steadily gone from resembling a drugged out snake where it wasn’t unusual for cars to meet themselves while going around curves to a straight shot throughway connecting to Hwy 11 which is being leveled and widened to handle a huge influx of travelers getting off Hwy 75, the reality is-we have built it and the world is coming here to drive through, shop, visit, and perhaps move to the area. With the slow but steady growth of the internet in the area, our attractiveness to not only periodic visitors, but people who desire to move away from urban centers to a less stressful, less costly, less crowded rural environment is no longer becoming a reality.
It is our reality. I won’t mention names, but we already have people who live in Lee County but have careers and work for companies like the Dept. of Defense in DC and Hospitals in California, and hundreds here work for companies around the world thanks to teleworksusa. And even though these, mostly entry-level jobs, are not as glamorous as some of the local entry level jobs, they pay far more than most and provide an opportunity for growth in the rapidly growing teleworks industry.
Established professionals are already moving here, because they can live here and still grow professionally around the world. This is not a prediction of the future, but a sharing of current and past events.
The time to prepare for the change that is coming at us is NOW. We should be working harder as a community to ensure we are guiding that growth with a responsible zoning plan, that we are putting our limited funds toward improving infrastructure for the community, not individuals, that we are consistent in applying existing statutes so all benefit in accordance with the law.
It is a scary time, but in order for us to get ahead of the change coming and managing it, instead of letting it drive us through crisis, it will take an actively involved community to create a plan and implement it. It cannot be a few people. We need community consensus. When feelings get hurt, people cannot walk away.
It will take passionate debate and a willingness to use temperate language, getting mad and getting over it, and working on programs you do not completely agree with. We all have to understand, there is no Us verses Them in this equation. We do not have the numbers or resources in Lee County and the Region to fight amongst ourselves. If we do, as history has shown us, there are people who will come here, make their millions, then leave.
They will, with the best of intentions, solve our short-term problems, and leave us to deal with the long-term problems ourselves. It’s time we changed the story from exploited people of the mountains back to tough horse traders of the mountains. Let’s talk Real Estate Taxes for a brief minute.
They are going to go up. Even if we cut services and pull back contributing to Community programs, there is little doubt taxes are going to continue to go up. Your property value is rising and there is nothing the government can do to stop that.
As long as neighbors continue to sell their property for the money offered, and people continue to pay premium rates for it, taxes will go up, because homes grow more valuable with almost each transaction. But, given the choice to have the government just raise taxes to provide services or having property increase in value with the additional taxes to the government, one just costs you more money, while the other cost you more, but you are getting a return if someday you want to sell.
Something to think about. The Kentucky River District Health Dept. Reported we added three people to our tested positive list last week, this brings our total to nine people who have tested positive with three recovered in Lee County. I believe the Kentucky River District Health Dept. report is the most accurate, but even they admit there is room for error in their reporting. Kentucky Reports that we have 11 cases. It is important for us all to remember, this is a threat to our health, but it is not the only threat. Lee County has lost more to drug abuse than Covid19, along with heart disease and cancer, but most experts agree, if we minimize our time together, wash our hands frequently, and wear a mask when in public, IT HELPS to prevent the spread of the disease.
Last weekend there was a big hill climbing race at Hollerwood. When I drove by, there appeared to be hundreds of visitors out there. And I have heard there was at least a thousand people in attendance, maybe more. In their guidance, they promoted social distancing and following all precautions, but I still didn’t feel the urge to attend, because I am more cautious.
The event generated a great deal of revenue for the organization and if locals stayed away from Koops, or didn’t go, there is little change of a spike locally, but it is a possibility that we are watching. Sunday, there was a local community member attacked by a dog, a friend of the family killed the dog, but the Animal Control Officer, Emory Crawford, ensured all information was transmitted to the Health Dept. to ensure rapid and correct action, in case rabies was involved, which included finding a way to procure and preserve the animal’s head.
His actions gave the health dept, medical team, and family the information they needed to make the right call.Every day, I see community members step up and do the right thing, whether it’s a volunteer firefighter who goes to aid EMS personnel, or a church that operates and manages a food distribution center.
If there is a need, someone here addresses it. This is one of the great things about Lee County. In these times where we are challenged by something new, we respond and overcome. This attitude leads me to say again. We’ve got this Lee County.
