Good morning Lee County. Just wanted to give an update on issues regarding Covid19. As of last night, Monday, May 04, Kentucky has tested 60,046 for Covid19; has confirmed 5,245 cases of with 1,921 who have recovered. There have been 261 deaths where Covid19 was a contributing factor. 112 counties have at least one positive case reported.
So far, we are one of the eight remaining counties that have not had anyone test positive for Covid19.
I think there are a great many reasons why that is, but one of them is that so many of you have chosen to stay home and stay healthy. I know we don't all agree on how best to battle this, and there are issues besides just Covid19 that influence our thoughts. Some of us are worried about businesses that are struggling or dying, while others have jobs and income.
We all have to understand, this impacts us all differently. We also have to realize, there is no one set of rules that applies here.
I joined about 100 County Judge Executives on a phone call with Governor Beshear yesterday morning and the reality is, despite the local concern expressed by many, the potential for the spread of Covid19 from outside the state is far less here than many of the border counties who have people going to other states to shop and dine, or counties that have big box stores and urban centers. We do have visitors who come in to enjoy the outdoors but we also have truck drivers and local workers who regularly go to area hot spots and return home. Speaking with one of the local truck drivers, he described his hand washing, social distancing, and refueling practices. It was impressive. He is making every effort to minimize contamination and spreading the virus. We all have complete control over how we choose to address the threat. As Governor Beshear pointed out yesterday, State and Local Governments, by design, move slowly to protect individual rights. We as individuals can make immediate changes to protect ourselves, families and communities.
Like a broken record, I have constantly repeated the refrain, "assume you have the virus and act accordingly to protect those around you." Wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands, and sanitize a lot, don't touch your face. NONE OF US are perfect and will fall short daily. I know I do, but we have to keep trying. Maybe the one time we wear the mask we didn't transmit a virus when we were asymptomatic, or we washed our hands after picking up a can in the grocery store with a couple of virus sitting there.
We now can add another weapon to our arsenal, testing. As we move forward with opening up Kentucky, there is a growing number of testing facilities available to determine if you are a carrier. The ones nearby are:
Fayette Co.
Kroger - Fayette Co - Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508
May 4 - May 8 Hand sanitizer and face masks will be distributed at this site
Walgreens
2296 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY 40509
7 days a week 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., By appointment
Jessamine Co.,
Jessamine Co. Health Department, 210 East Walnut Street, Nicholasville, KY, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Open to everyone. Online Registration preferred but may call the health department. 859-885-4149
Laurel Co.
Saint Joseph of London, 148 London View Drive, London, KY 40741, Monday - Friday, 9a.m. - 3p.m., Open to healthcare professional, first responders and individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Registration onsite.
Montgomery Co.
103 Commonwealth Drive, Mount Sterling, KY, Monday - Friday, 9-11am and 1-3pm, Call to register, 859-497-2448
Rowan Co.
St. Claire HealthCare, 234 Medical Circle, Morehead, KY 0351
May 6 - 8, 2020, 7:00a.m. - 7:00p.m. Everyone can be tested. Appointment Only. Register online or call ahead. 606-780-5227.
You can keep up with testing sites at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Governor Beshear recommends we all get tested to help provide data so we can be even more informed moving forward at reopening Kentucky. Consider getting tested if possible. The Kentucky River Area Health District is working to get a more local drive through testing facility for here, but as you can imagine, there are areas that have positive cases that are higher priorities.
Based on the discussion yesterday, Kentucky will move slowly to recover, because economic advisors to Governor Beshear say data suggests, starting the economy and stopping it, if there is a surge, will be more damaging than moving forward slowly. I believe this is a wise move on his part and endorse this phased in, data driven approach.
The opening of Courthouses around the state is tentatively planned for May 18th as long as we follow the 10 step social distancing plan established by the governor a couple of weeks ago. We will keep you advised as this plan develops.
Inside dining doesn't appear to be possible in the near future, but there is growing positive support for restaurants allowing outside dining. Keep an eye out.
There is still discussion going on whether private camp grounds and summer camps will be allowed any time soon. My sense is there will not be a quick answer to the questions asked and would not plan on them being open until more data is examined.
You can follow Lee County daily on our facebook page at Lee_County_Kentucky_Government.
There are also daily updates from Frankfort at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.