Courthouse Comments

BY: Chuck Caudill Jr, Lee Co Judge-Executive
What a week. Fall is upon us and the Kentucky Transportation Department has come through like gang busters with Emergency Road Funds to the tune of well over $100,000 that have been used to offset costs to fixing Evelyn Road, Spencer Ridge Rd, and White Ash Rd. All had major slips. We will have to contribute Lee County’s 20% to the cause, but we can offset any extra funds by using the county work force for some of the labor. Deputy Judge, Pamela Barrett, works closely with Kevin McIntosh, the Road Supervisor, and Jon Allen who has road responsibilities as part of his Emergency Manager position, to ensure the right forms are filled out correctly then follows up with every level of the transportation chain to ensure things are running smoothly. We have gotten much better at applying for Emergency Road funds. And the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet from Secretary Jim Gray to Commissioner of Rural and Municipal Aid Bobbi Jo Lewis, to the Director of Rural Secondary Roads, Craig Caudill, and Chief Engineer of District 10, Corbett Caudill and their staffs have been a source of calm and efficiency in these uncertain times. Last night there was a “table top” exercise attended by several local responders that presented a scenario of two electro-magnetic bursts of the east and west coasts that fried electronics in the area and it’s impact on us here in Lee County. There were discussions on impact to communications, fuel, water, food, financial, medical, and service infrastructure. It examined manpower requirements and limitations and discussed potential policies that might need to be put in place to deal with shortages and lack of services. Once they felt they had their hands around that event, on day two of the event, hackers began intentionally disrupting services and wreaking havoc with financial institutions, and misinformation to keep people confused. They even went as far as hacking GPS systems in vehicles to override onboard computers. The exercise revealed there is a lot of incredible knowledge in this community, but we need to update our emergency action plans and formalize the steps we need to take based on the threat to the community to deal with hoarding, potential riots, and identify community resources. The scenario may have even inspired some to start a HAM radio club……..just in case.
We have one huge advantage many of our urban neighbors don’t have and that is we have land, water and resources, along with a long history of making do as part of our Eastern Kentucky heritage. And this is in our favor. We can ration and grow our own food. We have more water here than our population needs, and we have many in the community that can jury rig equipment to address needs like impromptu electric generation or water purification plants if needed. It was a frightening, but inspiring evening. The plan is to have these regularly so we can be as prepared as possible for the worst-
case scenarios.Don’t forget the Regular Fiscal Court meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 07, 2020 at the Happy Top Picnic Pavilion. One to the big topics will be the future agreement with the Kentucky Mountain Missions of Eastern Kentucky. The Lee County Public Service Corporation voted to turn the property back over to the Fiscal Court and disband. For those who don’t know. The LCPSC was a business entity that was made up of the Fiscal Court that had the power to make long term investments. It was a popular way to get around limitations placed on Fiscal Courts in the 1970s. Based on the meeting last week, my sense is that the Fiscal Court will decide to grant the Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky continued occupation of the Recreation Center free of charge. In that meeting there was; understandably, disagreements based on how different people perceived different issues. That cannot be avoided, no matter how hard we try. As humans, it is almost impossible for us to hear what other people are saying impartially. Everything has to run through our personal filter. It can be upsetting, but it is something we all must deal with. One thing we shouldn’t have to deal with is insults and we almost made it through the meeting without name calling. I appreciate people being involved and encourage it, but it you can’t control yourself and behave like an adult, if you can’t stop yourself from name calling, please refrain from attending the meeting.
I know there is a lot of concern out there over the explosion of Covid-19 over the last few days. It is absolutely something we should all be concerned about. With school starting and flu and pneumonia season racing toward us, it is a scary time. But let’s keep in mind, and this is incredibly important, we know what to do to help stop the spread, not just of Covid, but Pneumonia and Flu. We know. Wear those masks, wash those hands, and practice social distancing, particularly around people you don’t have close contact with regularly. If you haven’t, (and I am guilty, but will fix that this year) of getting a flu and pneumonia shot, they are available. According to the CDC, about half of the Covid deaths also had pneumonia as an element in the United States. In Lee County, according to the Kentucky River District Health Dept, we have had 15 positive cases and one probable case. As of Monday October, 05, we have had 15 recover. It is a mixture of luck, best practices and people choosing to do the right thing for your neighbors and friends. We are one careless group gathering, most dangerously, indoors, away from doubling or tripling our numbers, but right now, we are all doing what we have to do, and for the most part I am seeing lots of good natured ribbing and support for the different views out there. Let’s keep doing the right thing. For the latest information on Covid in our area, go to the Kentucky River District Health Face Book page. And for what is going on in the County, there is the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page as well. We’ve got this Lee County.
