Those hot dry days of August and early September left in a hurry this weekend and cool fall air greeted us this morning. In spite of all the rain, the roads and creeks didn’t get overwhelmed this weekend. The hard work cleaning culverts by the Road Department is paying dividends. We haven’t gotten them all, but with every road, every ditch line, and every culvert cleaned helped us protect vulnerable roads. If you have a road issue, don’t hesitate to call and report it. I won’t promise to get to it right away, but I will either check it out or have someone else check it out and we will put it on the road list. Priorities change on that list, but we will get to you eventually. Half the money came in from the Kentucky Emergency road fund to help pay for Evelyn Road and Spencer Ridge Rd. Say what you will about the state programs, but they have been responsive during this Covid-19 outbreak. They aren’t perfect, but neither is the local government----or anyone else. And we all are in this together working our way through all the challenges that face us as a team. Congratulations to Jacob Sparks for being selected by the Fiscal Court as the new 911 Director. He has some huge shoes to fill with the departure of Betty Sebastian, who has had the helm for a loooong time and guided the program from consolidating the Beattyville/Lee County services into one, through a move to Happy Top, and a lightening strike that took out the service and adding text messaging to 911. Her steadfast and expert ability to deal with technical issues, contractors, the public, and a staff of full and part-time workers showed time after time that she was the right person to pull this program into the 21st Century. She will be missed, but she has offered complete support for Sparks who is a volunteer Deputy Sheriff, and a full-time 911 dispatcher. Welcome to the management team Jacob.
Also welcome to Ricky Allen McIntosh who finished his probation period with Solid Waste. The Solid Waste Team is a vital group in the Lee County workforce. They deal with the public every day and empty over 3,000 cans and dumpsters a week. If there is a problem, they more often than not, deal with it immediately and operate efficiently enough that they actually are able to turn a profit and bring money into the County Treasury, which helps keep taxes lower. Speaking of taxes, strangely enough, until Covid-19 hit, the county was doing quite well, in a large part, because the oil deficit on production won’t hit till next year, and almost all taxing boards were able to take the Compensating Tax and actually lower the Tax Rate. The County went from 43 to 41.7 on real estate and tangible taxes ; Library from 16 to 15.5 on real estate, and 16.5 to 15.5 on tangible; Extension Service went from 7.6 to 7.4 on real estate and 14.6225 to 14.6 on tangible; Health Board stayed at 8 and Soil Conservation stayed at 2.8. The School Board will meet on Thursday, September 17 to set the School rates.
How is it we are able to lower Tax Rates, but your taxes keep going up? It comes down to Tax Assessments. Whether we like it or not, people are moving to the area and buying/ building homes. And even those who aren’t moving to the area, but are buying property and homes, become tax payers and impact the value of your home and property. My family farm, which was purchased for a little over $7,000 in 1971, is now assessed at over $150,000. It seems unfair, unless I look at what would I sell it for? Would I take $150,000 for it? No. Would someone give me that for it? Probably. Improved roads, and services in the community make us more attractive to buyers and investors. We have to accept that we are now the place where more people want to live and it is only going to become more attractive with the ever expanding internet and improved roads coming into the area. The Fiscal Court approved the Sheriff’s Tax Settlements during the September 10th meeting of the Court, if you would like a copy of the settlement, please send a request to the Judge’s office at leekyjucge@gmail.com and one will be sent in the reply, you can also call ahead and we will gladly make a copy to be picked up in the Judge Executive’s office.
The magistrates approved a change to the Ambulance Standard Operating Procedures that removed “fire arm” as an item that could not be carried in a County Vehicle. This complied with state statutes. The Court also approved working with Centertech in Somerset, to accomplish an assessment of resources and needs of the community with regards to internet accessibility. It is part of a program called the Technical Assistance Program, to help us speed up access to grants and programs for expansion of high-speed internet into Lee County.
In three weeks, the Fiscal Court will meet as the Lee County Public Service Corporation to determine the future relationship with The Kentucky Mountain Ministry of Eastern Kentucky in our partnership for their use of the Lee County Recreation Center. The meeting will be online and open to the public at the Happy Top Picnic Pavilion at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 01, 2020. We had an interesting discussion regarding T Estes Road at the Fiscal Court Meeting. A local man made some accusations that I was biased against him on the closing T Estes road because of personal vendettas against the Director of the Middle Kentucky Community Action Program and the Sheriff. That could not be further from the truth. In my capacity as Judge Executive, it is my job to tell directors of agencies where I sit on a board what I think of their job performance. And if I disagree on some aspect of how another elected official is managing a budget, it’s my job to address those concerns. We are all adults and can disagree and move forward. We are professionals who see things differently and have to adjust; sometimes gladly, sometimes begrudgingly, but we adjust. It is never been personal from my perspective.
And it never will be. I will continue to work with everyone based on the law and needs of the community without regards to anyone’s affiliation with anyone else.
When I cam into office, I shared we don’t have a lot of political clout because of our numbers, and we don’t have a lot of money being generated by the county. This is a fart different Lee County from the one I grew up in where Coal and Oil gave us clout, but those days are gone. I also shared for years, our future is tied to where the whole region moves over the next few years. I still believe that. Whether we like it or not, adventure tourism is an industry with promise and we have to adjust to make the most of it as a region. This is the reason I keep pushing for us to have a voice on these regional councils. It’s the reason I keep mentioning Shaping our Appalachian Region, the Kentucky River Area Development District, FOCUS and Kentucky Mountain Recreation Authority. We have to start seeing things from a regional perspective and work as a region. The state plan is to develop Eastern Kentucky as a tourist destination. We have to get on the train or be run over by it.We’ve got this Lee County.
