The rain has been nice the last couple of days. Especially since it didn’t overload the creeks and rivers and the wind wasn’t ripping trees out of the wet ground. It is interesting the things that the Lee County Workers are thinking and worrying about every day, isn’t it?
We’ve had a couple of problems this week with garbage trucks, but we are working to resolve them. On the good news front. Received word yesterday, the new small garbage truck we bought is finished and once everyone deals with all the covid issues in Texas, it will be delivered. Just a reminder, unless you have an agreement with the Solid Waste Department to pick up your trash by your house, your Kirby (trash can) has to be next to the road to be picked up by solid waste. We have a policy that, with a medical waiver, we will come onto your property to pick up the trash, but without it, we only pick up next to the public road. With over 3,000 trash cans to pick up daily, spread across 211 square miles, every moment is precious when collecting the trash. By being attentive to the rules and helping out the Solid Waste Department, this helps keep personnel numbers low, We have seven in the Solid Waste Dept. counting the Coordinator who also doubles as the Asst. Treasurer, Payroll Clerk, and Monitor of FEMA funding, and the solid waste workers fill in when off the routes in the road department. Of course, if one of them goes down, a road department or facilities person have and do jump on the trucks to help out. We completed three days of tire amnesty this weekend. Hundreds of tires were brought in over three days. Well done Lee County and thanks to the road dept and solid waste labor force for getting it done, while subsisting on Ale-8 and Nabs. What a crew.
We have used the last of our Covid (CARES) money this month. We received a little over 256,000 dollars and put it all toward payroll of the paramedics and EMTs. We hope and anticipate that the remaining 40% of CARES money already deployed by the Federal Government to the States will now be released to use for the rest of the year. We also completed a survey of ambulance runs over the nine months since it has been back under Lee County Control and submitted the information to determine if we are entitled to augmented Medicare/Medicaid benefits. If the program continues as we expect it will, our billing agency estimates we should get an additional $100,000 in Medicaid payments for the Lee County Ambulance Service. Last week, the Service was called out 35 times, or five times a day. People are alive today that would not have been if these professional EMTs and Paramedics were not just minutes away when called. And it is not just them who arrive when medical emergencies happen. Frequently, volunteer firefighters and law enforcement are there to assist. This is something missing from many larger communities, volunteering to help your neighbors. We are blessed it has not been lost in our community. On the Covid 19 front, the Kentucky River District Health Department, has reported that our number of positive tests in Lee County has grown to 11 since our first case was reported, but on another note, nine of them have recovered. Now is not the time to relax our guard; however, the rest of the district is not faring as well: Knott- Total-89 (14 probable) (13 active, 75 recovered, 1 deceased), Leslie- Total-40 (2 probable) (6 active, 34 recovered), Letcher- Total-69 (15 probable) (7 active, 60 recovered, 2 deceased), Owsley- Total-32 (10 probable) (14 active, 18 recovered), Perry- Total-289 (8 probable) (33 active, 248 recovered, 8 deceased), Wolfe- Total-27 (1 probable) (10 active, 17 recovered). There have been 506 Lab Confirmed Positive + 51 Probable=Total 557 (461 recovered, 85 active, 11 deceased) in the District. You can get daily updates on the Kentucky River District Health Dept. Facebook page. Only Robinson County, in Northern Kentucky has had fewer cases than Lee County.
We received more good news this week. Lee County signed a memorandum with the state to let them keep 3% of our County Road Aid Money for an “emergency pool”. We have been part of this agreement for years, and one of the benefits is that we get 60% of our total yearly allotment in the first quarter with the other 40% given out over the rest of the year. Earlier this year, the state, because of Covid 19 said they would only give us 50% of our allotment the first quarter. The good news is that earlier they estimated our allotment would be around $695,000. We were later told, that might have been a low estimate. Well we received our check last week for a little over $358,000, so that means our County Road Aid allotment is north of $716,000. In terms of road money, that is not a lot, but it is better than was predicted. We also received word yesterday they were working on Emergency road aid money. We applied for that emergency money to help offset the cost of Evelyn Rd Repairs and new repairs on Spencer Ridge Road. Talking with our asphalt contractor, Hinkle, we currently are getting the word, due to Covid 19, they might not get to Lee County to do blacktopping this summer/fall. We will continue to see if there are other options we can afford. Last Week Congressman Rogers, announced that 7.8 million dollars has been released to help Kentucky expand Internet. Beattyville and Lee County are working with Center
tech, in Somerset, to complete a feasibility study that will provide data needed to compete for the grants funded by federal money.
They currently have a Technology Assistance Program (TAP) that will pay for 80% of the study. Based on research so far, this means we can complete a study and it will only cost local government between 2,000 and 3,000 dollars. All things being considered, we are moving forward in a positive way here where the Kentucky River is formed. We have our challenges and we are going to fuss a bit, but if we try to listen to understand then we have room to find common ground and grow together.
We’ve got this Lee County.
