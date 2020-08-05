The weather is starting to move toward the wet side here in Lee County as the July mini-drought fades into memory and I’d love to talk about a community group focused on developing a strategic plan for the future of Lee County, but it is difficult to figure out the change we desire while we are experiencing change thrust upon us by Covid19 and a new awareness that global pandemics can impact large segments of our population. There is so much conflicting information out there, it is just difficult to figure out what is true and what I fear. One thing we have in our court is that we have been struggling for so long, and with the way our taxes are structured, this has impacted us, but we are far better off than our more urban neighbors.
I do have to report we now have a fourth positive test in the county, a 34-year-old male who is isolated and comfortable at home. When I checked our other three cases, all reported they are doing fine. Though our numbers are one of the lowest in the state, it is important to remember the counties that border us have higher numbers. Owsley has 10, Estill 12, Wolfe 11, Breathitt 26, Powell 50, and Jackson 143. We don’t have to travel to Lexington, Richmond, or Florida to potentially be exposed. The virus is here. We visit family and shop in neighboring counties and they visit and shop here.
We all have the power to choose how close we get to people, whether or not we go into a crowded store, or whether or not we wear a mask. Is a mask, by itself, a guarantee? No. If it were, no nurse or paramedic or doctor would catch this. But will it help? At worst, it can’t hurt. It is only one tool in the tool box that will help prevent anyone getting a viral load large enough to cause an infection. No one wants anyone to be afraid to live their lives, but it is best to be aware, this is not fake and there is guidance that helps us figure out how to minimize our changes of getting it.
I just received word the School Calendar has changed and school will not be starting until August 24. The school plan includes a virtual (stay home) and in-class option. The schools must meet a series of stringent requirements regarding social separation, masks, and cleaning, before they can open. I am sure the staff has the best interest of the children and teachers at the core of all their preparations, as they prepare to open the doors.
Sustainable Business Ventures Corporation, a nonprofit out of Lexington has received a USDA grant to create a pilot program in historically distressed counties in Eastern and Western Kentucky to develop Entrepreneurial Communities by bringing access to technology and connecting with local partners and create programs in local schools. Lee County was selected as one of the counties. If you would like to be part of this program locally, reach out to me at leekyjudge@gmail.com. To keep our small-town vibe, we need to reconnect with the things that made small towns thrive in the past and that was a strong group of business owners in the community who provided services and jobs. They were invested in the community and the community was invested in their being successful.
To catch up on mowing, the Lee County Road Department has been authorized a day of overtime each week to continue work on Friday. The rapid mowing success of earlier this Summer slowed with the wet weather, but the road department is out completing FEMA projects, grading, graveling and mowing every day, but with 428 miles of Lee County Roads to maintain, we can’t get to everyone right away. Don’t hesitate to call, but please be patient.
We have reached out to get Emergency Funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to fix a huge break on Spencer Ridge Rd. It will require a contractor to drive steel to stop the erosion.
We still haven’t received our new small garbage truck, and we are setting up an appointment with Rumpke, who operates the dump with take our trash to, to discuss possible ways of cutting down our trips to Mt. Sterling and keeping the truck focused on pickups.
Just a reminder, the Census workers will start visiting your homes over the next few weeks to ensure we get an accurate count of those living in Lee County. It is important to the future of the County that we all are counted. If you don’t want a visit, you can still fill it out online. And if you need help, call City Hall 606-464-5007 or the Courthouse 606-464-4100. The future really is in your hands on this one.
You can follow us daily on our facebook page at lee_county_kentucky_government . You can email us at leekyjudge@gmail.com, or always call at 464-4100.
If you have license tag or auto transfer issues, the number to call is 606-464-4115. The District or Circuit Court issues, including driver’s licenses is 606-464-8400, The Sheriff is 606-464-4120. The PVA is 606-464-4105.
We’ve got this Lee County.
