It’s been a long week with temperatures rising and falling, with snow rain and some great sunshine.
On Sunday, one of the brightest days, as the sun shone down, about a 100 of us gathered on Courthouse lawn and kicked off the 150th Birthday celebration of Lee County. On March 01 ,1870, the people of Lee County established their own community. The meeting was attended by Ms. Donna McClure of Senator McConnell’s office, who had our celebration read into the congressional record, Ms. Regina Jones, who read a letter from Senator Paul, and Andrea Begley who read a letter from Congressman Rogers. The 91st District State Representative, Cluster Howard, shared a Kentucky Legislative Citation and heartfelt comments from his experiences with the people of Lee County. 25th Senate District Senator and President of the Senate, Robert Stivers, shared stories of his history with Lee County and predicted the next ten years are going to be great ones as we move into the future.
I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Linda Smith, Recipient of the much-deserved Sesquicentennial Spirit Award, and the entire board that have met weekly to plan this event. It was a true celebration of who we are and where we came from. I look forward to even more events as we celebrate our 150th birthday the rest of the year.
There were three evening meetings last week coordinated between Unite, the Kentucky River Health Department and local EMS Service that provided training on how to correctly use NARCAN, a drug to help someone who has overdosed on opiates like heroin. I know it is a touchy subject for some, but I have shifted my view more towards the benefits. I know I would never walk past someone needing help. So I was thankful for the training and two doses given to me should I need to help someone. It was a meeting where there were those who were hoping to help loved ones and friends and even some who felt it could save them. Everyone was there for the same thing. It was a room without judgement, and a few, who are struggling, did take the opportunity to enter treatment. Perhaps the fact these struggling were surrounded by people who care without judgement was the thing that led to the decision.
I joined Mayor Jackson and his staff, along with representatives of the Abandoned Mine Lands group, and a couple of interested citizens on Tuesday to get clearance to seek an engineer to develop the town center, Jackson street trail, and a Riverwalk using the 1.25 million we received last Summer. It is a slow process, but Beattyville is moving forward with it.
I joined Douglas Brandenburg and Mayor Jackson at the Kentucky River Area Development District Board last week. The major issues discussed that impact Lee County is that the Goose Creek Bridge has been funded to be fixed by the state, and the Hwy 11 widening is underway. On the Senior Citizen front, there are 11 clients in the Home Care program.
We opened bids on the trucks we intend to purchase this year and there was only one bidder World Wide Trucking. For those who don’t know, every years we purchase two tandem Dump Trucks for the Road Department. We also sell the two purchased from the previous year. Because we get such great deals with a government rate and the mileage is so low, we can often sell them for more than our purchase price, which happened last year. This also ensures we have equipment ready to work on hand.
I also had a chance to join other community members to read at Lee County Elementary. Each year on Dr, Seuss’s birthday, we get a chance to read. This year the book chosen was by Dr. Seuss “Oh the Places You’ll Go.” Looking at those young faces, it makes one wonder just where they will all go. As the book shared, it’s all up to them to go with a positive outlook and deal with the disappointments. It felt like they will do just that.
The Lee County Local Emergency Planning Committee met last night along wit the Lee County Search and Rescue team. These were forums where the volunteer responders could discuss recent ISO inspection for fire stations, which Tri-Community recently passed, and issue with 911 and communications. Over the last week, our radio maintenance company has been in the area as we try to identify a way to improve county wide coverage for radios. We have identified some improvements by which channel is assigned to which antenna, we have several on the WLJC tower. The group, as part of their maintenance agreement is continuing to identify more ways to improve this critical communication resource.
Lee County also submitted a Letter of Intent to pursue a Appalachian Regional Commission POWER grant. These grants are given to communities impacted by the loss of coal jobs and revenue. We are working to try and get local oil workers back into the fields by addressing abandoned wells using horizontal drilling technology to capture more oil. We will keep you advised as we know more.
I had a discussion with Kentucky Mountain Mission yesterday and they have given release for their accountant to answer my questions. I am hoping this issue will be put to bed soon.
“The Greatness of a Community is Most Accurately Measured by the Compassionate Actions of Its Members.” -Coretta Scott King.
