The leaves were brilliant out on my ridge before the wind sent them scurrying across the road like an endless herd of multi-colored ballerinas. And the cold snap, just screams of hunting and promises of fires is’nt the hearth and hot chocolate. Each season has its beauty, but I really like Fall. Each day is dramatically different from the day before. Spring is close and has a sense of renewal, but Fall is so much faster and ripe with promise of food and celebration. Well, it’s election day. And what a day it is. The polls have been open since mid-October and over 1400 have already voted via just the machine in the Lee County Courthouse, not counting mail in ballots. Across America, many are treating this election like it is the end of our nation as we know it. It doesn’t matter which side of the aisle you are on, whether you are a cut me and bleed donkey blood Democrat or a last breath in my elephant lungs Republican, there is fear and panic in the air as many people again seem to focus on the lesser of two evil candidates for President. I applaud those who see the positives and negatives and support a platform or candidate by voting their conscience.
In contention also are seats in the Senate and House of Representatives, as the Legislative Branch may or may not shift power. Social media and the professional media are ripe with charges and counter charges as one side cries corruption and the other cries……..the same thing. Is it as bad as it has ever been? Well, let’s not forget the election of 1860, where the result was the Civil War. A war that had over 600,000 Americans killing each other. What many forget, as the ruling class of the nation during that era did, is that if you don’t like how the election went, there will be another election within two years to shift senate and house, and another in four to change Presidents. We have a system that allows us to become informed and involved. It is our responsibility to become as informed as possible and elect officials who serve the interest of their community, state or nation. At no time in American history have we been able to know as much as we do now about the issues, candidates, and world position. There will be some who will protest or even become violent on the outcome. It has been wrong and will still be wrong. This is how our nation is supposed to work. The founding fathers knew pendulums swing and the people have the right in America to control that swing with their votes peacefully.
For those who don’t follow the Facebook page of the Kentucky River District Health Department, as of last night, Monday, November 02, 2020, This is the Covid Report for Lee County: a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 18-year-old female, a 23-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, two 27-year-old females, a 40-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, a 53 year-old male, a 55-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, a 59-year-old male, a 59-year-old female, a 60-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 67-year-old female, a 68-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 72-year-old male, a 74-year-old male, a 75-year-old male, a 81-year-old female, a 84-year-old male, a 85-year-old female, a 86-year-old male, a 89-year-old male, a 91-year-old female, a 91-year-old male, and a 92-year-old female. This is a breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- Total-364 (41 probable) (189 active, 170 recovered, 5 deceased)
Lee- Total-166 (15 probable) (129 active, 29 recovered, 8 deceased)
Leslie- Total-135 (9 probable) (72 active, 62 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-310 (94 probable) (152 active, 156 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-94 (30 probable) (45 active, 48 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-557 (34 probable) (189 active, 359 recovered, 9 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-70 (18 probable) (28 active, 42 recovered)
As you can see by the numbers, Covid-19 is here and contributing to health issues in the community. Please, just like with the flu and a cold, practice caution. Since we can be a transmitter, without knowing we have the virus, there is also FREE Covid testing at the Lee County Health Center on Center Street. In Beattyville on Wednesday, Nov 04 from 9:30-2:30 and Friday Nov 06 from 9:30-2:30. It will be offered every week. You can see the schedule on the Lee County, Kentucky Health Center Facebook page. Just a note on the time line for getting Federal money sometimes. On Thursday of this week, a FEMA inspector will come to do final inspection on several projects started in 2015. The good news is that if all goes as planned we figure there will be an additional $150,000 added to the road fund. Revisiting the Recreation Center issue. During the last Fiscal Court meeting, the court presented a lease to Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky granting them use of the facility for free. It required an annual renewal of the lease, after showing the service provided to the community. There has been no response on the lease as of yet. KMMEK has not allowed access to their financial records either.
I’d like to give a special thanks to the Sheriff Department, State Police, EMA Director, volunteer firefighters, and Tara Caldwell who came out Saturday to help with traffic and give out food during the Harbor Light Worship Center, Stanton, KY distribution of USDA Famers to Families food boxes. Several hundred were given out over a two-and-a-half-hour period. Everyone showed up at once and things got backed up quickly. There were lessons learned that we will implement next time, if boxes are distributed in the future. In closing, as we deal with every day life in the shadow of a world-wide pandemic, and remembering those we have lost, coming out of a highly contentious political season, let’s remember these sayings about living in a Democratic Republic. It’s not about the candidates. “Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country, and this world.” Sharon Salzberg “The most important office, and the one which all of us can and should fill, is that of private citizen.” Louis Brandeis. No matter what we think as individuals if we love and respect each other, we’ve got this Lee County.
