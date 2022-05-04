Spring may finally be here. And none to early. Some heavy winds and rain this weekend which pushed over a few trees have turned into sunny, spring weather perfect for later blooming trees. Dog Wood and Red Bud have passed their peaks, but some fruit trees are leaving the bud stage and putting out blooms.
Congratulations to the Teresa Mays, Downtown Beattyville Alliance, and Beattyville for being recognized by Lt Governor Coleman and given the “Main Street Spirit” award. There is a continuing effort by a core of volunteers and the City Council to bring Beattyville back to its glory days and make it the cultural center of Lee County and an attraction for businesses and visitors.
I spent most of last week at the Kentucky Association for Economic Development Conference to network and learn more about what businesses and investors use to consider Eastern Kentucky and particularly Lee County as places to open a business.
Most of the three days was focused on how to attract businesses to your community. Things we have to our advantage are lower and fewer taxes than many other areas, growing access to high-speed internet, and improving road ways to get to interstates and markets. As businesses see greater advantages to moving to smaller communities, we are in a position for growth if we continue to shore up our weaknesses and prepare for the increasing opportunity.
The number one issue we, as a community, have to overcome is to create a trained work force. The population in Lee County is about 7,000 and for those 18-65, the age most consider the labor force of a community, there are about 4,000. And many of them already have jobs. This is why we need to consider many counties around us when talking about work force, to improve the numbers. We also have to have training programs able to adjust and meet the needs of a manufacturer. Luckily, we are a rural community and many of our population already know how to use their hands and make things. We have a greater amount of experience when it comes to driving heavy equipment as well. We also have a school system that includes an area technical center that is flexible and willing to work with industry to adjust curriculums to meet industry training requirements. The Hazard Community and Technical College staff has proven equally adaptable at meeting the needs of industries with training programs.
Another issue is housing that is on the market. People who want affordable housing that is easy and quick to procure is at a premium. Beattyville Housing, and Lee County are working together to increase the amount of housing available by investing in water and sewage infrastructure to build more homes.
Governor Beshear, speaking to the gathered officials, business owners, and program managers mentioned the success of Lion PPE returning to Lee County and shared that world wide manufacturers can be successful in the small communities of Eastern Kentucky.
We still have a small garbage truck down and are adding to the still active truck’s route and using the large trucks on routes we can. We have also replaced a solid waste worker and there is a little bit of a learning curve, please be patient and call if there are problems. We do not know when the truck we ordered in December will arrive.
I went out on a solid route last week and saw that several customers DO NOT put their trash by the roads on pick up day. It is imperative that customers put their receptacles by the road, unless there is a medically approved reason for solid waste to come up your drive. I know it can be a pain to move it down there one day a week, but each solid waste truck picks up about 500 cans a day and that number is growing. If the solid waste team is to complete their rounds in a timely fashion, every step they don’t have to take to get a can and return it to it’s place away from the road sided is time gained.
We have closed the auction for excess equipment that was offered on line AT GOVDEALS.COM and added about $65,000 to the General Budget. This makes roughly $130,000 added to the budget from sales of old, excess equipment in the last two years.
The animal control officer will be picking up animals again. The kennel in Estill is open. Don’t forget the Fiscal Court Meeting Next week, Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse. It is budget time and we will be discussing the County Budget for the 2022 Fiscal year that starts on July 01. Hope to see you there. We’ve got this Lee County.
