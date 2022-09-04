Summer is wrapping up and almost daily light rain, thank goodness, seems to be the weather pattern
that has settled over us for the week. The showers are a nice break from the heat of these “Dog Days” of
summer.
If you are a local contractor who would be interested in helping us refurbish the Courthouse Basement that was filled during the flood, we are looking for help. Contact my office, 606-464-4100, to come in an
make a bid.
This week we welcomed Doug Byers as the interim EMA manager, replacing Jon Allen. He has already
taken FEMA around to inspect Individual Assistance Claims and asks that anyone who personal property damage to their property associated with this July’s flooding contact the office to have their property
assessed.
Doug Lives in Lee County with his family and serves with the local EMS team, as a local volunteer firefighter and is a full-time firefighter in Lexington. He has been instrumental in helping develop training and management tools that have brought Lee County Public Safety teams up to speed over the last few years. His unwavering commitment to providing the best Emergency Services to Lee County is proven and he is ready to continue improving service whenever the County calls. Lee County is blessed to have him in this critical role.
Don’t forget this Friday, the Main Street Festival has a 50s theme. Come in costume and character to be considered for a cash prize of $25. There will be a sock hop as well.
If you want to keep apprised of local parties and events, the best single source of information is the Beattyville/Lee County tourism page at heartofthekentuckyriver.com.
Today, we received a little over $230,000 in FEMA reimbursement for work done since the flood last year, Disaster Recovery Event 4595. This is not “found” money, but will replace money we already
budgeted for. In short, we will be able to continue to make payroll and pay the bills, despite having to
deal with major disasters.
This small but capable team of county employees have answered every call and met herculean tasks,
not only in Lee County, but surrounding ones as well. Solid Waste, 911, EMS, Facilities, Administration, and the Road Dept. do it all. Every challenge is met by a team of professionals who approach the issue from very different view points and arrive at the best solution.
There seems to be some confusion about the Senior Citizens Center. What prompted the discussion was a pool of Federal money that became available a couple of weeks ago that has to be spent quickly. One of the things it could be spent on was the improvement of the Senior Citizens Center. Speaking with the staff and managers at the Kentucky River Area Development District, the major concern was the impact of flooding on the center. The Center was shut down for weeks as we worked to recover from last year’s flood and this year, it was emptied as flood waters rose again. The desire was to move it out of the flood plain and a decision had to be made quickly.
One solution was to build it on a piece of County owned property above the flood plain, but we would
have had to commit about $170,000 out of the general fund to do engineering studies to build a new
building.
The solution that we all agreed on was to try to get a grant to refurbish the Happy Top Community
Center to create a more senior friendly facility, by fixing the sound problems in the large room,
improving the kitchen to accommodate the making of 120 meals a day, and improving storage and office space.
This solution would not require new construction or the cost associated with a new building. It would
also provide a safer facility for Seniors, and a more flexible facility to be used in case of emergencies
outside the times the Senior Center is normally used, 9:30-2:00 five days a week.
This would now allow the old Senior Center, with it’s community room and kitchen, to be used for
parties without impacting 911 operations, or the Happy Top Community Room can still be used in the evenings and on weekends when Seniors are not present.
One concern was access during snow. The Happy Top Road is one of the first cleared since the County
Garage and 911 are located there, and the Senior Citizen Center is not opened if Schools are closed.
I hope this clears up some of the concern. Be Safe.
