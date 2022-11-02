As the leaves fall, it’s even easier to see the squirrels jumping through the trees and hear the deer
shuffling through the woods. It is a magical time of year in the mountains. Soon the harsh winds of
winter will be rattling the shingles and only a fiery hearth will keep back the biting cold, but until then, it is a great time to be outdoors.
Our community has lost many over the last few months and my condolences go out to all the families. One public giant of our community, Bob Smith, is one of those we lost, and love him or not, he was a voice for our community, region, and nation. I have had the great pleasure of agreeing with and disagreeing with him over a couple of decades. He was a yarn spinner and fierce advocate for Eastern Kentucky. Condolences to his family on their loss. He was a force of nature whose absence will leave a
void in our community.
We received some great news this week, because the office staff, led by Angie Williams, did such a great job managing Disaster 4595 over the last year, Lee County will receive a little over $66,000 in
administration costs. This is something that we have not applied for or received in the past. Well done
to this incredible staff.
After over a year of finding funding and getting water permits, and coordinating schedules, Blaines
Branch recovery is underway and should be wrapped up in a couple of weeks. Of course, getting
blacktopping will probably have to wait until warmer weather, but the breaks in the road will be fixed and the road bed stabilized.
The November 2022 Regular Meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be moved to November 17 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Lee County Courthouse.
The Fall Solid Waste Clean up went very well this weekend. Around 200 Lee Countians took advantage of the opportunity and helped keep our County clean by bringing solid waste to the land fill.
We also took in metal and sold it for about $800, offsetting the cost of the event. The road crew, solid waste, and prisoners did a great job. We will finish winterizing the parks this week as the last scheduled events wrap up. Please keep that in mind.
If using the parks. The bathrooms will not be available. If you haven’t had a chance to check out the generators going in at Lock 14 in Heidelberg, stop by the Heidelberg Park and check it out.
When completed, sometime in the next few months, the hydro-
electric generators will be adding about 3 megawatts (300,000 kilowatts) of power to the local electrical grid daily. The average home uses (30 kilowatts) daily. Lock 13 is also in the plan to add a hydroelectric plant there in the near future. Renewable energy is rapidly becoming a reality in Lee County.
The county continues to try and find alternatives to our asphalt contractor who is being challenged by state contracts and has said they may not be able to get to us for the second year. Currently, we are
investigating the possibility of using a new “cold patch” material that is designed for laying large sections of road. Every county I have had the discussion with, is having similar problems state wide, particularly in hard hit Eastern Kentucky where floods completely destroyed some roads.
Please remember to check on family and friends who are seniors and ensure they are ready for the
