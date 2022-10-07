be

   The leaves are changing by the hour and cool weather with gentle rains seems to be the best way to define the last few days. The days are great for working outside and the nights are filled with the yip of coyotes, the scream of bobcats and the hoots of owls. At times like this, I do love living in the Country.

     Last week we had a special court meeting to transfer $150,000 out of the Road Fund into the General Fund, and to transfer 200,000 from the AARPA fund to the general fund to cover some of the current and upcoming expenses. The ARPA money is not available yet, but when it is, we will transfer it. The money from the Road Fund will be transferred back after we receive real estate tax money over the next

