The leaves are changing by the hour and cool weather with gentle rains seems to be the best way to define the last few days. The days are great for working outside and the nights are filled with the yip of coyotes, the scream of bobcats and the hoots of owls. At times like this, I do love living in the Country.
Last week we had a special court meeting to transfer $150,000 out of the Road Fund into the General Fund, and to transfer 200,000 from the AARPA fund to the general fund to cover some of the current and upcoming expenses. The ARPA money is not available yet, but when it is, we will transfer it. The money from the Road Fund will be transferred back after we receive real estate tax money over the next
few months. There is often a great deal of discussion and disagreement with how best to transfer
money to get the best bang for the County, but Pearl Spencer and Angie Williams work with all the
department heads and me to ensure we arrive at the most flexible way to achieve County Goals while ensuring the money is spent correctly.
I just finished reviewing the Kentucky Long Range Safety and Transportation Plan which provides a
frame work of vision, goals and guiding principles to meet the needs of the Commonwealth until 2045. I personally liked the performance goals laid out:
Safety, reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries on public roads;
Infrastructure Condition, maintain highway infrastructure asset system in good repair;
Congestion Reduction, lower congestion on the national highway system;
System Reliability, improve the efficiency of the transportation system;
Freight Movement and Economic Vitality, improve the national freight network and ability of rural communities to access national and international markets in support of regional economic
Environmental Sustainability, enhance the transportation system while protecting and enhancing the natural environment;
Reduced Project Delivery Delays, reduce cost, promote jobs and economy, expedite the movement of
people and goods by accelerating project completion by reducing delas and regulatory burdens.
These are the building blocks of a strategic plan and the myriad agencies involve had come up with this list understanding there are many possible scenarios that have to be considered:
Survival Mode; this is a future where life is harder for transportation users due to weather, armed
conflict or high energy prices:
Live Work, Local; a future with shorter commute times due to more opportunities close to home:
Global Market Growth; anticipating new technologies to expand freight hubs:
Tech Innovations; a future facilitated by telework, telemedicine and electronic commerce.
I am a big believer in a strategic plan. It is the only way to prepare for the future by examining the issues today, looking at the data and taking steps now to build a plan to prepare for the future a community desires. Here are some of the population figures we as Lee County have to consider: We have lost population since 2010, as have most rural counties in Kentucky (Powell County is the only contiguous county that has had a population increase) Kentucky has seen a 3.8% growth in population (There are about 4.5 million Kentuckians) which is about ½ of the national growth, but that is with people moving to more urban areas and currently in Ky, 56% live in Urban areas with 44% living in rural areas.
Lee County is in the bottom five for median household income (about $30,000) in the state along with Bell, Clay, Owsley and Wolfe counties. Lee is also in the group with the highest poverty rate along with Owsley, Martin, Clay, and Floyd.
This is not about “gloom and doom” it is about where we are and the need to have a plan to move from here to prosperity. Some great things have happened over the last few years: The Prison came back. Lion Firefighting Apparel came back. The long-awaited completion of the Hwy 30/11 connection is nearing completion. Investors and younger people are starting to buy property in the area, which has created a more diverse tax base and allowed the county to operate on the same amount of money while lowering the tax rate.
It took planning and frugal use of existing funds, but Lee County is moving in the correct direction. To maximize a return on every tax dollar, it is important that local government embrace what the Long- Range Transportation plan models, a changeable but clearly defined strategic vision with objectives to
build on. It shows us the methodology to understand the data and approach it with a plan instead of just reacting to scenarios that present themselves. I recommend all review the Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan and answer the survey questions at GetThereTogetherKY.org. Be part of planning the future.
