   Football Season is in full swing and Kentucky showed up to play last week beating #12 Florida, then adding a shellacking of Youngstown this weekend.  EKU Colonels at 2-1 might have been the most exciting game in this years football pantheon, they eked out a 59-57 win after seven (count them 7) overtime periods over Bowling Green.  The autumn is shaping up to be an exciting time, at least for football fans.  

We received our second installment of about $700,000 in ARPA funds this week.  This money will go a long way in helping the community recover from the challenges of Covid.   The city also returned a little over $20,000 of the ARPA Funds the county put toward fixing the river crossing line for the water plant.  This money comes with fewer stipulations than most Federal Money but one that is iron clad is that we have to have it committed by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026.

