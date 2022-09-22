Football Season is in full swing and Kentucky showed up to play last week beating #12 Florida, then adding a shellacking of Youngstown this weekend. EKU Colonels at 2-1 might have been the most exciting game in this years football pantheon, they eked out a 59-57 win after seven (count them 7) overtime periods over Bowling Green. The autumn is shaping up to be an exciting time, at least for football fans.
We received our second installment of about $700,000 in ARPA funds this week. This money will go a long way in helping the community recover from the challenges of Covid. The city also returned a little over $20,000 of the ARPA Funds the county put toward fixing the river crossing line for the water plant. This money comes with fewer stipulations than most Federal Money but one that is iron clad is that we have to have it committed by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026.
The goal that I have been managing toward is that this money isn’t used to create more programs that we will have to support after it goes away. Some communities are building new buildings, but they have the taxing capacity thanks to payroll taxes and a very diverse tax base to support them after the money is depleted. The Lee County general fund on the other hand is primarily funded to the tune of around a million dollars in real estate and real property taxes. Over the last three years, we have been able to lower taxes, because our tax base has become more diverse and property values have gone up. This has been primarily due to a growing interest in local real estate that has been priced to attract many outside buyers, some choosing to live here and others choosing to build investment properties here.
Adding the uniform factory back into the mix along with the prison has not only helped the city with payroll taxes, but water and sewage fees.
This; however, is not an unending train. In an effort to slow runaway inflation, the Federal Bank has raised interest rates and investors are not jumping on properties like they were. The real estate market has slowed locally. It has not stopped but it has slowed from the buying frenzy of last year.
The completion of the Hwy 30/11 connection to London is changing how people see our area for the future. This conduit will make property along the new road more attractive for development and access to Laurel County jobs is now less than an hour away. And London is one of the fastest growing job markets in the state.
I am also hearing that more and more locals are seeing the benefits of working from home and local hubs as online positions move into people’s minds as real jobs, not just novelty jobs. It has been slow getting here, but we are seeing people moving here, because they have access to the great outdoors, a small community and can still work in urban areas from home with the urban pay scale. Quality workers are in demand and companies continue to hire. If you want to know more contact the WIOA office on Main Street.
Current grants we are working on include an economic development grant to develop Beattyville Elementary, a truck grant for new sheriff vehicles, a grant for a garbage truck, and a grant to plug gipsy wells in the old oil fields. Most grants don’t get approved, but none get approved if we don’t apply. We will continue to work to get them.
A thought has occurred to me over the last couple of years, that St. Helen’s Park is in a poor location. It has been completely flooded twice in less than 24 months and is routinely too wet to use. Does the community have any thoughts on that?
