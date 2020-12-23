It’s Christmas week 2020. Last night a celestial light show of two planets aligning gave inspiration to many of faith as they tied this modern event to a star on a night over two millennia ago that gave birth to their beliefs. It was special in a year where special has been hard to come by and the world has to address the fear and confusion of a Novel Virus and how to deal with it on top of all the regular challenges. Mistrust in government, faith, and even each other, many who are friends we’ve known for decades, has been the “go to” reaction far too often. The fear and unease is present in almost every conversation as we deal with rapidly changing governments, communities, even church dogmas, and this worldwide health crisis.
Who and what can we trust as real? What can we believe in? Some place all their faith in science, some in the faith of their church, some on good old horse sense and what they feel in their gut. Some mix and match all these to create a filter to define a world they want to live in. It is called the human condition. We are genetically programmed to put the world around us in some order that we can understand. As this holiday season continues and we address the best way to celebrate our beliefs, I ask that we all consider being tolerant of the diverse views and realities others are living that don’t reflect our own. For; whatever our faith, there is a golden rule that is reflected in every belief system. In simplest terms, “Treat others like you desire to be treated.”
May each and every one of you find Joy, love and fulfillment in this holiday season.
One of the challenges many in life face is remembering the joy of the season as we move forward after the loss of friends and family. Just a few hours ago, I received word, former magistrate Carl Ross passed away. My deepest sympathy for his close friends and family. I had great respect for his views and commitment to the community, even when we disagreed. He will be missed by all. He was preceded earlier this month by another former magistrate, Eddie Ray Cornett, a man I have known my whole life who shared a laugh and joke regularly. Both cared deeply about their faith, family, friends and community in general.
Earlier this week our community also said goodbye to a 13-year-old who, though challenged, found his way into the heart of the community over the years. Carson Hobbs, earned his wings surrounded by people who loved and cherished him. Please remember all of them and their families , and others we’ve lost, during this season of faith.
In a little more than a week, 2020 will fade into the history books. Many will see midnight December 31 as a chance for renewal and commitment to being better. It is an act we and our forefathers have practiced since we began measuring time and plotting the seasons. We measure our time in seconds, minutes, days, weeks, months, years, decades, centuries, millennia, eras, and eons, but only years come with such a large helping of tradition focused on celebrating new beginnings. There are fireworks and foods that promise luck. Eating black eyed peas on New Year’s Eve, one for each month, is said to bring luck in many Southern communities. Grapes, using the same logic, bring luck in Spain. Eating a pone of corn bread will bring you lots of gold, especially if there are “cracklings” in it. In the American Japanese culture, and Japan, Soba noodles that one begins eating in the old year and finishing in the new year bring luck. Over the years, I have shared pretzels, lentils, and even herring as part of different culture’s New Year revelries. All portend to prosperous New Years, and I don’t need to tell anyone how important that first kiss of the New Year is.
The truth is, things will probably be pretty much the same on January 01, as they were on December 31, but one thing can be different, and that is how we will greet that day and move forward. That’s what it is all about, celebrating and recommitting to finding a better way forward. We can make our future brighter.
Don’t forget there will be a special meeting of the Fiscal Court at 4 p.m. on Facebook and zoom, on December 29, topics include Rec Center Contract, Cumberland Mountain Contract, salt truck purchase, and a reading of the Ethics Code. I want to close and ask that all take a moment to think about those in our community who always answer when called. Whether they show up in an ambulance, a fire engine, or a police cruiser, this community is blessed to have so many who will be there for their neighbors with the skills needed to help in the darkest of times. You are in their prayers and hearts and they prove it every day. Merry Christmas all. We’ve got this Lee County.
