Summer isn’t here according to the Calendar, but according to the 100 degree temperature, it is here with bells on. Please stay hydrated if working outside and check on the elderly, and those who live alone, to ensure they aren’t overcome by the heat. Also remember, cars heat up very quickly and pose a danger to those sealed inside who can’t open the doors. The good news is that we received another $33,000 for excess vehicles sold at auction this week. This will help the general fund as we move forward into the new Fiscal Year, which starts in July.
The Fiscal Court will discuss and approve the budget at a Special Meeting Thursday, June 16, at 4 in the Judge Executive’s Office. It is critical that we complete the budget and submit it to the Department of Local Government by July 01 in order to spend money from the budget in the new Fiscal Year.
During the Regular meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court last Thursday, we approved the purchase of a ¾ ton truck for use of the Road/Solid Waste Department and approved a resolution to use about $28,000 in Discretionary Road Funds to fix a break on Brush Creek.
The Court also approved a pledge of a monthly payment of $525 a month to the Pine Ridge Industrial Authority to set up a $300,000 line of credit for the development of a Hazard Community and Technical College Satellite Campus in the Pine Ridge Industrial Park. Lee County joined Wolfe Co, that pledged $900 a month, and Breathitt that pledged $525 a month. Powell, and Owsley Fiscal Courts had not met yet to determine their contribution. The Court also approved the new cost for a replacement “Packer Truck” to be tentatively delivered sometime in September. The total cost will be a $39,920.89 increase over the truck approved last year.
The most contentious agenda item of the evening was the renewal of a lease for Blooming Sensations, a local business that has had a four- year lease in the old library on the Courthouse Campus. Three local business owners felt the $600 monthly rent for the approximately 2,500 sq. ft. of space gives the business an unfair advantage over their businesses.
My view is that the space was empty and the Fiscal Court at that time gave a lease to the local business when they lost their building. That seems reasonable. Now, four years later, there is a question of “fairness”. That also makes sense. I proposed we grant a continuation of the current lease until the new administration comes in, in January. This would then allow the Fiscal Court and Business owner to make plans on whether or not they want to continue with the lease.
For discussion’s sake, The water bill for the Entire Courthouse Complex runs around $300 a month and the Electricity for the Annex, which houses two state agencies, the ambulance service and coroner, runs around $1,700 a month. We provide elevator service, maintenance, security and janitorial services for the government entities along with floor space. The Fiscal Court will decide what course of action they desire to take in the July meeting. Democracy can be a loud and confusing form of government.
Especially when you believe as I do that people have a right to be heard. One caveat to that right to speak is we all bear the responsibility to speak clearly and respect the right of others to speak. We make our points, even respectfully offer rebuttal, but we do not insult another person or their argument. In our small community, we have far more in common than we have differences. Together, we can build a stronger community if we work through disagreements and respect different views. Stay cool. The weather is supposed to break before the weekend and hopefully it will be a pleasant Bourbon and Moonshine Festival.
