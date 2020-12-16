Only nine days till Christmas 2020. Boy does the time fly. Even in a year where every action and comment are in the shadow of a world-wide pandemic that has proven to be virulent and deadly for a segment of the population, time continues to march on. In three weeks, it will be a new year. Governor Andy Beshear uttered a phrase early on that has stuck and has brought laughter in many utterances, “We will get through this….we will get through this together.” I know I laugh as I use it in many cases, but I also like that it is a message of hope and a message that we are all part of something bigger than ourselves and we are in this together. And we will continue together after the clock hits midnight and 2021 is born.
If you haven’t been paying attention to the news, the first of several vaccines has hit the streets and people are receiving the vaccine right now. In Kentucky, the first round will go to those patients in long term care; in Lee County, that is the Personal Care Home operated by Signature Health Care. This will be followed by shots for medical personnel who deal with patients daily. The current shot, made by Pfizer is administered in two shots. The first is given, and folks are expected to rest for a day, because there are often mild flu like symptoms associated with it, with the follow-on shot given three weeks later. Getting this vaccine is like getting many others and is really just that simple. It will be administered for free when it becomes available to each segment of the population according to everything I’ve read.
I have also read that until this becomes widely available, we should continue practicing safety measures to mitigate the spread of the disease. Remember, social distance, wear a mask, wash hands regularly, and stay home if sick.
I received a report from Magistrate Harvey Pelfrey yesterday, also the director of the Three Forks Regional Jail, that testing for Covid of the resident population has revealed there are 14 positive cases so far in the facility. He is confident the medical staff is capable of handling the situation and is working with the Kentucky River District Health Department to complete testing of the entire population and staff. So far in Lee County we have had a total of Total-332 (58 probable) test positive since March 2020, currently there are 121 active and 194 have recovered. There have been 17 who have passed away where Covid-19 was listed as a contributing factor. The numbers for the Jail population are not included in this local report.
We had our regular Fiscal Court Meeting last Thursday, but that proved almost unmanageable. We had some issues with sound from some members overpowering the system. I am tentatively scheduling a special meeting to finish business on Tuesday the 29th at 4 p.m. The tentative, which will be finalized before the meeting is Recreation Center Lease, Cumberland Mountain Outreach lease, the first reading of the new Ethics Code, and the purchase of a new snow/salt truck for the Road Dept.
What we did discuss at the meeting was that we did receive an additional $85,000 in CARES money, learned more about the Hope Station from director, Carla Mays, and the Fiscal Court did not support a resolution to encourage the General Assembly to address all Kentucky’s transportation funding needs to avoid further erosion of the transportation network.
Regarding the transportation needs of Kentucky, about 50% of the roads in the state are maintained by counties, and that is about our number here in Lee County. The state maintains about 450 miles of road and Lee County maintains about 428. As most know, I have regularly stated, I believe we have too many roads in the County Road maintenance system. They were added when there was lots of oil money in the County, Coal severance money was plentiful, and gas prices were higher, and cars burnt more gas. But times have changed.
According to Frankfort, the State needs about $1.057 billion per year for maintenance and projects. The maintenance includes 80,000 miles of roads. And the 26.2 cents per gallon on gas isn’t providing the funding needed to maintain them. In fact, the funding has dropped $200 million a year since 2015.
In Lee County We had $763,213 in road aid, but certain road emergencies and through use of the Governor’s Discretionary Money along with Kentucky Emergency Road Money, we were able to increase that to $1,136,754. If funds continue to decrease the funds may not be available in emergencies, or the state will hold funds until emergencies, putting the responsibility back on the Counties to make up losses with Local Taxes. By supporting this, we are spreading the cost out to the users of the roads, even those just driving through.
Of course, the option to minimize the amount of money we need by eliminating roads from the County maintenance system is something we have control of. If every county did that, it would cut the amount needed to fund maintenance and perhaps a tax increase wouldn’t be necessary. I honestly believe this tax is going to happen, because many in more populated areas are battling even greater road issues than we are here in Lee County, but I also believe, if it doesn’t, we need to continue avoiding adding new roads and getting more out of the system. So far, Lee County Government has been able to reduce taxes for operating the County for three straight years, while providing increased road attention, a more robust ambulance service, and improving solid waste programs.
I believe we can cut more by working more aggressively with the Sheriff’s Department, local Constables and the city of Beattyville. I believe we could improve law enforcement coverage, relieve pressure on the sheriff’s office and share more assets. In the January meeting of the Fiscal Court, I intend to propose stopping the fund sharing program with the Sheriff’s office. I hope to create a bit of separation so we have more funding for the Constables, who have the same legal authority as a Sheriff in Lee County, to get more, often overlooked, elected officials involved in the process. I will also look at the possibility of working with the City of Beattyville to perhaps help increase their funding to add personnel who will increase patrolling the County.
I don’t know how these issues will go, but believe it is important for us to examine every avenue where we can engage more people and programs to solve problems. Our community is struggling, but we can continue to work together and talk through issues to get the maximum return on ever tax dollar, while providing services that are second to none.
We’ve got this Lee County.
