I hope everyone had a great Halloween Weekend. The kids came out in droves as soon as the rain stopped, and local groups began the annual celebration of Ghosts and Goblins with Trick or Treat on Main and a costume contest. The rain, thankfully, held off till the end. It was a great event. Congratulations to the businesses and committee for creating another magical night for hundreds of children.
This week I will be attending the Kentucky Association for Economic Development Forum and Kentucky Association of County Officials Conferences in Lexington and Louisville. These are opportunities for the county to get valuable information for economic development and for navigating grants and policies. It is also a great chance to engage decision makers and let them know Lee County is paying attention to issues and engaged in ensuring we are being considered for funding and programs.
At today’s meeting, I learned there has been a change in policy on eligibility and distribution of “ReConnect” money for Broadband from the USDA. I began discussions with Kentucky River Area Development District and local Internet providers to figure out the best way to enhance our changes to get a part of this incredibly competitive grant money. We will be ready with a plan when the grant window is opened.
I also announced my candidacy today to run for County Judge Executive along with Ray Shuler and former judge executive, Steve Mays. I have had many questions recently about how many work for the County and what the payroll is. Let me start by saying the Payroll, depending on overtime, runs between 50,000 and 60,000 every two weeks. By department and office, it breaks down like this.
The Ambulance Department has 13 members in it and they work in shifts so the county is covered 24//7 by two ambulances, that means four people on duty all the time. Their payroll for two weeks is usually around $14,000. The Road Department has a crew of 12 full time employees that sometimes help with facilities, solid waste and even ambulance runs if needed. They frequently are called in for overtime in emergencies. Their payroll for two weeks is usually around $12,000. The Solid Waste Department has a full-time staff of 8 who have augmented the road department on occasion as needed. and their two-week payroll is around $6,500.
911 and Dispatch have a crew of 9 part-time and full-time personnel that have a payroll of around $4,300 every two weeks.
Facilities is a three person team, and their two-week payroll is roughly $2,100 every two weeks. The Deputy Judge, Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer (also paid as solid waste department head) give a great value for the buck with a two-week payroll around $1,400.
The EMA Director takes home around $1,100 every couple of weeks and about half of his pay is covered by a Kentucky EMA grant. The Economic Development Director, Tourism Director, and Beartrack Park Manager collect about $1,650 every two weeks and about $350 of the Tourism Director’s pay is reimbursed to the County by the Tourism Board each pay period.
The Animal Control Officer, who deals with some of the most challenging personal issues regarding pets, is a huge value and, part-time, generally earns about $500 every two weeks.
The County pays for a bus driver for the Senior Citizen’s Center and that runs about $340 each payroll.
The Sheriff’s Department of six minus the Sheriff and his salary runs about $2,700 every two weeks. The County Attorney’s Office with two, has a two-week salary of about $200.
The Assistant Coroner gets about $250 every couple of weeks. Elected Officials include: The four Magistrates collect about $1,300 every two weeks. The County Judge, $1,700. The Sheriff,$2,100. Jailer,$1,000. The Coroner $150. The Constables are unpaid, but have car insurance paid and sometimes get reimbursements for gas.
The County Clerk And Circuit Court Clerks, and PVA pay do not work for the Fiscal Court, and their payroll comes from other sources. Not out of the General Budget. The Sheriff does not work for the Fiscal Court, but pools his money with the Fiscal Court, so his funding above the fees he collects, come out of the general fund. Add about 27% to these numbers and this will cover County Retirement, Workman’s Comp, etc called “Fringe” We also pay fringe on the County Clerks payroll out of the General Fund. The Clerk payroll is paid out of the Clerk’s fees.
These numbers fluctuate based on overtime but this gives you a pretty conservative look at the payroll with normal hours and normal overtime. Where does the revenue come from?
Most of the Road payroll comes out of funding we receive from the state and FEMA specifically for roads. Most of the payroll for solid waste comes out of the money collected for trash collection. A significant portion of the Ambulance Fund is derived from insurance, Medicare and Medicaid payments, but is augmented by the general fund and grants
The rest of the payroll comes out of the general fund which is primarily made up of real estate and real property taxes.
I hope this gives all some sense of our manpower limitations and where payroll money goes. The Dept. Heads have worked diligently to keep the work force trained and healthy to meet the needs of the County. They have taken on projects that historically went to contractors to keep money flowing into in the budget. If you have any questions feel free to call the courthouse, send a message to the leekyjudge@gmail.com address, or ask on the Lee County Kentucky Government facebook page either privately or publicly. This is an incredible team. We’ve got this Lee County.
