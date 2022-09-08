be

   Dare we hope that Fall is creeping in. Nights are cooler, rain is gentler, and the leaves are no longer vibrant green but have taken on a dusky tint. The final blooms of thistle, tickseed, ironweed, goldenrod and honeysuckle are showing all their glory, as the leaves prepare to dawn their fall colors in the weeks ahead. I believe this is the most exciting time of the year. It’s as if everything is racing around for one final celebration before frosty winter puts the period on the year.

   Don’t forget the regularly scheduled meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be this Thursday Sept. 08, on the second floor of the courthouse at 6 p.m. The meeting will be shared on Facebook. And it is open to the public. Tentative agenda items include discussion on Greely Rd., discussion on use of 2022 Flex Funding for blacktopping roads, and a couple of new part time hires for the ambulance service.

