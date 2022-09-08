Dare we hope that Fall is creeping in. Nights are cooler, rain is gentler, and the leaves are no longer vibrant green but have taken on a dusky tint. The final blooms of thistle, tickseed, ironweed, goldenrod and honeysuckle are showing all their glory, as the leaves prepare to dawn their fall colors in the weeks ahead. I believe this is the most exciting time of the year. It’s as if everything is racing around for one final celebration before frosty winter puts the period on the year.
Don’t forget the regularly scheduled meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be this Thursday Sept. 08, on the second floor of the courthouse at 6 p.m. The meeting will be shared on Facebook. And it is open to the public. Tentative agenda items include discussion on Greely Rd., discussion on use of 2022 Flex Funding for blacktopping roads, and a couple of new part time hires for the ambulance service.
Last week I shared that the county had received about $230,000 in FEMA reimbursements, but that was a typo, we have actually received a little over $280,000. Again, this is money that is meant to replace money we had already spent to fix damage after recent floods.
I would like to also offer an overdue welcome to “Trish” Cole who took over as the Lee County Ambulance Service Director upon the departure of Jon Allen. Trish has been with the Lee County Service for about 14 years and has been the paramedic that many Lee Countians have opened their eyes to as she provided life saving care to hundreds during her time in our community.
In the last couple of years, she has added expertise in billing to her resume’ as she ensures we are accurate and timely in all our billing to make the ambulance service sustainable.\ She now has oversight of medical purchases, billing issues, ambulance maintenance, run management, shift assignments, and facility cleanliness along with being the unparalleled medic that is on scene when the County needs her the most. She is highly respected by subordinates and peers and brings not only complete professionalism to the position, but a genuine love for this community. She and her husband Phillip, also a paramedic, both serve the citizens of Lee County tirelessly. We are blessed to have them both on the Lee County Team. Friday, Mayor Jackson and I went to see Senator McConnell and discuss state and federal responses to
recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. There were representatives from all the impacted counties and from Red Cross, USDA, FEMA, Small Business Development, the area development districts, Kentucky Housing, and the Appalachia Foundation. There are heroic efforts being made to fix the problems, but
there were gaps in coverage and the theme that FEMA is slow, and programs on the ground can’t get money released, was the tone of most discussions. There are groups ready to provide housing, but FEMA doesn’t have a plan to get money to them. Personal information, that everyone has can’t legally be shared by FEMA, slowing things down.
It was a fiery and heartbreaking exchange at times with some sharing they have worked their whole lives and lost everything and are building back without any or very little help. Senators Stivers and Smith were both there to provide support and share the news of the $212 million the Legislature appropriated to help in Eastern Kentucky.
I know that seems like a lot, but 5,000 homes were either lost or seriously impacted by the floods as were community roads, water, sewage, power and communications lines.
The region, and even the state, is still at the beginning of a very long journey to recover from
devastating weather events that have hammered us all over the last few months. But as our ancestors
showed us, it takes a pioneer spirit to carve a living out of these mountains and in rural communities, and we will dig deep into that spirit to recover yet again. Be safe.
