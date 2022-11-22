Winter is here. We have had the first snow flurries and it is biting cold most mornings. Remember to check on friends and family members who might not be able to deal with the cold.
The road crew has put plows on the trucks and this year, one of our large trucks has a plow on it and the
capacity to hit long stretches of road without returning to the salt pile. We also have picked up salt in preparation for snowy and icy weather.
A couple of weeks ago, the Army Corps of Engineers came in to begin a 2.5-million-dollar study on how
to prevent, or mitigate flooding in Lee County. I almost swallowed my tongue when the said the federal government has approved 1.25 million but the county had to match that to accomplish the study. After I picked my jaw up off the ground, I said “Let me get back to you on that”. I reached out to several state
agencies and asked if there was some way to find a fund match and they came through using the “Local Match Participation Program”. Many thanks to KYEM, DLG, State Representative Truett, State Senator Bandon Smith, Senate President Robert Stivers, and the Governor’s Office for coming through. Also, many thanks to Congressman Rogers and his staff for getting the ball rolling and securing the Federal Funds.
Recently, there has been a significant increase in the number of reports regarding the abuse of livestock.
There is not a lot local officials can do without a formal investigation. If you are concerned about livestock, here is a link you can go to, to learn more about the law and make a report, which will start ani investigation. https://www.kyagr.com/statevet/kentucky-livestock-welfare.html. Once state investigators and local law enforcement are involved, there are resources the county can access to find
ways to house animals or have them removed.
Last week I learned there is a three-phase plan to make Kentucky more attractive for Electric Vehicles to drive in. The Kentucky plan was approved on September 14, 2022, and 86.9 million dollars of federal and state money will be spent on deployment over the next five years. You can learn more about the deployment plan at:
Senate President Robert Stivers shared his view of Electric Vehicles and Electric generation limitations.
He pointed out that many municipalities, without the addition of Electric Vehicles, are currently stretching the capabilities of grids with more demand growing annually, as we all use more electricity to power growing reliance on electronics. He suggested national environmental policy might need to be modified to ensure there are enough power plants to meet the growing need to generate power, and that this could benefit the Coal Counties of Eastern and Western Kentucky.
The new 11 is moving right along. Heavy equipment continues to move mountains and fill valleys, literally. The face of our community will change as more traffic comes from the south and access to
London is now faster than Richmond for many in Lee County. Be Safe.
