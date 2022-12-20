The icy blasts of winter are here. For the first time in several years, there is a possibility of a White Christmas. And the temperatures will drop into the single digits this Thursday through Sunday. Please check on those struggling to ensure they are able to weather the frigid weekend. Don’t forget your
outdoor pets either. On a bright note, temperatures the following week are predicted to rise to the 50s and 60s.
To continue on with my view of the challenges the community faces as we move forward; we have too many county-maintained roads. As I have shared several times during my administration, in 1990, the Fiscal Court added all roads with two houses or more, or a graveyard, into the County Road Maintenance System. In essence, they seized personal property without going through the courts.
They did it for a good cause to increase the number of roads in the state database to build a case for funding
to get 911, but it was still illegal. No one complained, because they now had gravel for their roads, and few were expecting to sell their property in the community at the time. There was also a lot of Coal Severance Money still coming in. That is not the case now. People are selling off their property, new
roads have been cut that aren’t in the system, and some were never put in the system. This leads to murky, often confusing road status issues, which I predict will come back to haunt our community in the future.
The way to fix this is to follow the law. Take any road with less than four homes, the KRS statute number, out of the system and have the residents ask for it to be put back in. KRS statutes also allow old schools, graveyards, and church roads to be put into the system, but again it must be requested, and
the Fiscal Court must act on it. This will straighten out the legal problems some landowners are facing
today and help clear up a great deal of confusion that will only grow worse as new people move here.
The opioid addiction problem that has haunted us for decades and ended so many lives tragically, continues to be a major threat to our community. Luckily, the Health Department has come up with a program called “The Hub” that is approaching the issue with some great success, with over 100 admitted into inpatient programs in the last 10 months. With a motto of “We will meet you where you
are and not leave you there” they have become a resource for those struggling with addiction and a beacon of hope for them and the community. Yesterday We received our first opioid abatement check which totaled a little more than $103,000. This is money that must be used for programs to help combat opioid addiction. And we will receive payments till 2035.
One of the biggest frustrations with applying for grants is that even the best grant writers only get about
20% of the grants they apply for.
This means with every failure, one rehashes the grant application and submits again….and again…..and again….We have applied for several over the last few years and gotten a few to the tune of about $2,000,000, but failed far more often. We have worked with EKCEP, KRADD, Middle Kentucky, District Health, Beattyville Housing, Beattyville, and other agencies to partner on grant writing, because funding agencies like to see multiple organizations working together to solve region
wide problems, and I believe we, as a community, need to continue to work with and partner with agencies across the region, because we do not have the political clout alone to ensure we get our fair piece of the funding pie instead of just crumbs after the pie has been eaten.
Solid Waste has grown in terms of the number of dumpsters and home pick up scheduled each week.
This has led to more focus on ensuring cans are in a position that trucks can easily and quickly hook them up and dump them to move on. We have been able to keep overtime down and pickups moving by being a bit stricter on policies. I predict there will be a need to raise trash rates over the next few
months as dumping fees, which we kept constant for the last several years will go up starting in 2023.
911 is hanging on by a thread as taxing on landlines continues to decrease as people don’t put in phones, while it becomes more difficult to hire people for this demanding job at lower pay scales.
In my opinion, as I have stated before, I believe the answer is to eliminate the local phone line tax of $3.07 a
month and shift that fee to either an addition to the Solid Waste Bills or Water Bills.
This would increase the number of people paying for the service, allowing the county to increase pay. I also believe
there should be serious consideration to combining the service into a regional service to expand the number of communities paying and to take advantage of grants established to encourage consolidation.
I hope all have a Merry and Blessed Christmas. Be safe.
