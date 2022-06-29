A few weeks ago, it was all about the rain, now it’s all about how dry it is. Luckily, Lee County got a little rain over the weekend. I hope it was enough for your gardens. Last week I attended the Shaping Our Appalachian Region mini conference on innovation and entrepreneurship in Hazard. A few hundred gathered to talk about the impact of high-speed internet, work force initiatives, the impact of substance abuse on the work force, and learn more about state and federal programs to work on improving opportunity and infrastructure to create businesses in the region.
There were also opportunities to celebrate successes as seven entrepreneurs shared their stories as they competed for a $10,000 first prize to grow their businesses. The third-place winner, who took home $1,500, developed a self-paced program to help students in classes and in private settings prepare for and improve their performance on ACT tests. The second-place winner, who took home $2,500, is a family business in Somerset that has a custom large format and UV printing company. They provide custom services with no minimum to their customers. The grand prize went to a young man whose company puts a bar code reader on automatic car washes, so you don’t have to put money in the machines, just use your phone to pay for the car wash.
It was a gathering of people who see potential in our region for growing communities and creating personal and local wealth and diversity, but they also discussed the challenges along with strategies to address any pitfalls and the need for funding to make personal and community dreams a reality. There were representatives from small manufacturing, banking, tourism, educational and government agencies examining issues and building relationships to find ways to make our region more attractive to residents and investors while looking at ways to protect the culture and ecosystem. We continue to have crowding issues at the Estill County Animal Shelter, please be patient as we take what animals we can.
We are working on a bridge on Todd’s Road. Please follow signs and expect us to periodically close the road down. We have been unable to get our asphalt contractor to return and work on roads and the county road department is developing a plan to do the blacktopping in house. We expect to start sometime in mid-July, weather permitting.
The total patching system has been deployed and we are working on potholes and asphalt depressions county wide. The system sprays a mix of asphalt emulsion and small gravel to create a strong repair on roads with asphalt.
We continue to mow right of ways and the parks as well.Our cameras at Heidelberg Park did not capture images we can use to identify those who continue to vandalize the park. We have repositioned them and hope to catch the perpetrators for prosecution. The damage to the park over the last year is approximately $15,000. Work is beginning this week on the hydro-electric plant in Lock-14. The contractor is looking for local labor. You can learn more by contacting the WIOA office on Main Street, next to Begley’s Auto.
The splash park will be open on July 04. I hope you have a great fourth. 246 years ago, a group of upset Colonials worked their way through their vast differences to come together and form a new nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Their challenges were great, but their vision and resolve were greater. Please be safe with fireworks and please don’t drink and drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.