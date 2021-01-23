There is an old adage that my father-in-law uses frequently, “When the days grow longer, the Winter grows stronger.” And, whether it’s true or not, I feel like our Winters in Kentucky hit us hardest in February and March. This weekend was a storm that brought in a few inches of snow and a broad range of temperatures that had us bring in the Road Crew for a few hours to salt and scrape hills.
Luckily, temperatures went up and the snow started melting as fast as it fell.Last week’s Fiscal Court covered 25 different topics. Some I supported. Some I didn’t, but the beauty of our system is that a majority of the Fiscal Court has to approve issues and represents the desires of the community.
The Fiscal Court decided not to support the proposed lease presented by Kentucky Mountain Ministries because it did not include the amount of insurance they will carry on the building or an indemnification clause saying they will assume responsibility to hold Lee County Fiscal Court Harmless, and pay for damages if someone sues the county for something that happens at the Recreation Center. We have now been discussing this for well over a year and hopefully will reach a solution soon.
This is completely different from the complaint filed the IRS regarding no access to their financial records. After a year where there has been a significant number of bodies that have had to be held by the coroner for many days, where the cost of storing the remains was $25 a day, the coroner made an argument for a cooler to safely and respectfully store remains for an extended period of time.
I recommended and the Court approved the purchase of one out of the General Fund, which will cost around $5,000 delivered.
The Fiscal Court approved an extension of the Cumberland Mountain Outreach lease for another year for $500 a month and has approved asking for bids to hire an appraiser to determine the value of the property around the old swimming pool for a possible purchase by the agency.
One element that came up for discussion was the Fiscal Court approved the County Clerk and Sheriff Budgets, and Sheriff’s salaries for 2021. I felt the court should wait on voting and require both to submit their budgets for discussion prior to the meeting to allow the court to address any concerns after examining the issues, not something done in recent years. A majority of the Court was satisfied with the existing system.
The Court also approved by a majority to allow the Sheriff to continue Fee Pooling, which I think should have been discontinued. My thoughts were that this would require more transparency in how the General Fund Money was used by the Sheriff and increase coordination between our offices. The court also approved a pay increase for the Sheriff’s clerk from 12 to 13 an hour.
In 2020, the Fiscal Court augmented the Clerks Officer about $70,000 and the Sheriff’s office about $140,000 above the taxes and fees they collect.
On a particular issue, the purchase of four tactical rifles and four tactical shotguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, the Court voted by a majority to allow the purchase, because the money was available due to the county sale of unused sheriff vehicles. The dissenting vote cast by me was that the need for these weapons and ammunition was not justified, since there was no history of them being required by law enforcement in the past.
Other personnel changes included: Approval for hiring a Bailiff that may or may not cost the county overtime, depending on when used, because the person desired already works for the county full time.
Due to changing regulations, two EMT personnel had their status changed from EMT A to B. this reduction in certification, resulted in a lowering their pay to 10.50 an hour.
A paramedic was hired to be on call and will only be paid when on duty at $13 an hour. An EMT B was hired part time at $10 and hour. One person was approved to full-time status in the road dept for $13 and one in solid waste for $11 an hour. A sheriff deputy was approved for full time status at $15.92 an hour.
The Court also voted to support a grant for the Red Cross for $2,500 for a fire alarm program, to continue with the maintenance program with Carrier corporation for the Courthouse heating and cooling systems, and to enter a rental agreement with the University of Kentucky for use of the old health department which will bring in a gross of $400 a month.
There was also a discussion point brought up by a representative of Cumberland Mountain Outreach regarding the fairness of charging rent to one non-profit for county property and not charging it to another agency. The discussion will continue and be updated in the next fiscal court meeting.
If you don’t have an opportunity to see the streamed Fiscal Court meetings, they are available on our facebook page at lee_county_kentucky_government to watch.
In a time where we all are facing unique challenges that have risen in the face of Covid-19 while in the shadow of a very contentious national election; I think it’s important to remember we really are in this together.
It is getting increasingly difficult to tell fact from fiction about issues from a national perspective. There is no way to know how many of the facts we are receiving about events and issues that occur hundreds of miles away are fair and balanced.
What we can do is pay attention to issues locally and engage each other with respect, and sometime agree to disagree then move on. We have the opportunity here in our small community to sit down, call, or even face time and discuss issues as people with a common goal…..to make our community better.
I think it’s appropriate for us all to consider this line from a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech to inspire us to come together when all around us appear to be fighting. It makes so much more sense to me than the alternative to tear at the fabric of our community, state, and nation. It goes:
“Our slogan must not be “Burn, baby, burn.” It must be, “Build, baby, build.” “Organize, baby, organize.” Yes, our slogan must be “Learn, baby, learn,” so that we can earn, baby, earn.” Inspiring stuff. We’ve got this Lee County.
