The Woolly Worm Festival has come and gone heralding the denouement of Autumn 2022. As the
brilliant colors fade and leaves race across breezy roads, the warm weather is becoming the exception
not the norm. Winter is heading our way.
Last week I spent a couple of days in Pikeville at the 2022 SOAR summit. It was a time of renewal,
networking and education. There were break out sessions on tourism, economic development, broadband expansion, and marketing communities and businesses. Agencies from around the region
set up booths to discuss their place in Eastern Kentucky. From groups like the First Frontier Appalachian Trail group to Appalachian Regional Health, if you wanted to learn more, the folks at each booth were ready to assist you.
SOAR was founded several years ago to serve the 54 counties designated as part of the Appalachian
Regional Commission. The initial and continuing goal is to build a regional mind set to spur entrepreneurship, spark innovation, create healthy communities, replace well-paying jobs lost with the demise of the coal industry, and expand internet access. The focus on the challenges to rural
communities is based on a belief that, our culture has “grit” and the solutions will come from our
actions, not those from outside. If you want to learn more go to soar-ky.org.
Yesterday, Kentucky published a Disaster Recovery Plan for review. Over the last couple of years,
Kentucky has been the epicenter of historic disasters with catastrophic ice storms, tornadoes, and floods that have tested not only the budgets of counties and cities, but the laws as we repeatedly are required to bring communities back from the brink. There is often a disconnect between emergency actions and disaster recovery. This plan addresses all the issues and is seeking public review to ensure all concerns are understood. If you would like a copy of the plan, contact my office and one will be emailed to you.
An Army Corps of Engineers team came by to visit yesterday as Mayor Jackson, City Manager Ferrill Wise and I discussed flood recovery and the impact on the population and infrastructure. They are putting together the study Congressman Rogers promised to do, to identify flood mitigation solutions to minimize flooding that impacts Beattyville. The Federal Government has authorized 1.5 million of the 3
million dollar study. We will bring state agencies into the mix to try and raise the other 1.5 million.
What is the cost effective and long term solution to address flooding problems? Is it another dam,
dredging, a wall, spill ways? Can we really plan for every challenge mother nature throws at us? I think we can plan and we can mitigate, but the solutions are costly and may require us to think outside our comfort zone and focus on long term, not short term, benefits.
If you are looking for a paying job to assist with disaster recovery with a minimum pay of $15 an hour, positions are available. You can apply online at https://ekcep.us/ekyflood. If you want help applying, you can go to the WIOA office on Mainstreet in Beattyville and they will help.
The road crew is hard at work preparing for winter. One of our Mack Trucks has been configured to use a snow plow and spreader. This will cut down on trips back to the garage to get salt. By adding this capability to our fleet of smaller salting and plowing trucks, we hope to get and keep roads open more
efficiently.
A discussion last week with leadership for Hinkle Asphalt has confirmed what we already suspected; it is unlikely they will get to County Road work this year. The early cold weather is also impacting our ability to do the work ourselves since the asphalt will cool on the way to the site from the plant and not bond well to the old road bed. We will continue to patch as we can with the total patching system.
I will be attending the Kentucky Association for Economic Development Conference Next week in
Ashland and the First Frontier Appalachian Trial Meeting Later this Week in Knott County.
Wednesday, I will chair the Kentucky River Area Development District meeting for the first time. I was honored to be selected for the executive board and will finish my time as the Chair, before leaving office in January. For those who don’t know, the KRADD is one of 15 area development districts established in Kentucky during the mid-1960s. There were more then, but time has led to some consolidation. The
staffs were set up to be the clearing house of funding coming into their districts from private and federal
sources and to be force multipliers for counties and towns that can’t afford extensive staffs for things
like grant writing. The KRADD is made up of Breathitt, Lee, Letcher, Leslie, Knott, Perry, Owsley, and Wolfe Counties. They are located in Perry County and to learn more, you can go to
