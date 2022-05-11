The sun is shining brightly and beautiful Spring days have been the norm since Sunday, but Thursday and Friday saw, once again, heavy rains pummeling Lee County. Particularly hard hit was the eastern part of the county with major slips on Coal Branch, Blaines Branch and other smaller roads. County Crews have been hard at work clearing them.
Please be careful in those areas.It seems like every time we start to dig out of one disaster, another hits us, but the crews continue to take to the roads every morning to keep them open for people to get to work and ready for first responders.
These emergency road repairs will slow the county’s ability to work on grave yard roads over the next couple of weeks. Please be patient. I just received word that the National Association of County Officials will recognize Lee County with an achievement award for the program that brought Lion, PPE, back to Beattyville. It was called “Operation Simba”. There is no cash award with the recognition, but there will be national recognition for the region, and state wide, team effort that made the opening possible. This recognition will help as we go after other businesses for our community.
A Dept. of Justice Grant just opened and Lee County is working with Kentucky River Area Development District to apply for an upgrade to the County Communication System. First responders, report numerous dead spots in the county for communications. And the current Motorola system isn’t a nation wide approved system needed for inter-agency communications. We are looking at converting the Lee County System to a P-25 digital communication system, and this will cost over $700,000.
There is still no delivery date for our new, smaller, solid waste truck. And the ancient dumper that we have been using, is defying all efforts to find and repair an electrical issue. Please continue to be patient as we adjust routes and times to pick up more trash while one remains truck down.
LCMHS Prom went without a hitch this weekend, as scores of young men and women descended on LCMHS dressed in their finery for an evening of dancing and fun. Thanks to the Local Kiwanis and other volunteers who sponsor the red carpet and park cars for the event. Thanks to the many volunteers who return to spend the evening with the young people in the “Project Prom” the after party that stretches from midnight to 5 a.m. A great time, as happens every year, was had by all.
I floated the idea of shifting the $3.07 tax we currently collect on phone lines to Water Meters in the County to the Beattyville City Council last night for them to think about as we continue to struggle getting people to work of 911 as dispatchers. Ensuring we have adequate dispatchers is critical to the continued effectiveness of 911.
Don’t forget the May Regularly Scheduled meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court is this Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of Lee County Court House. The meeting will be shown live on FB
Two grants requests are still traveling through the system; one for capping oil wells and creating a horizontal drilling program in Lee County, and the second for making Beattyville Elementary more attractive for investors to build housing and retail space in the no longer active school building.
Remember next Tuesday is Election Day in Lee County and generations have paid the ultimate sacrifice to ensure everyone has a right to vote. Please take some time between now and Tuesday, because early voting is on going, to cast your vote. For more information on voting in Lee County, contact County Clerk, Kim Noe’s office at 606-464-4115.
Have a great day and always remember to count your blessings. We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.