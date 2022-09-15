It’s been a fairly mild week weather wise and Autumn is giving us cool clear nights and misty mornings.
It’s a beautiful time of year when crops are coming in, the forests are alive with game and I hear the
fishing is fantastic.
The last fiscal court meeting resulted in the Court awarding Youth Sports $2500 to work on the little league fields, a resolution to clear up a mapping problem that incorrectly labeled Crawford Road in the Road system and approved Geneva Duncil and Angela Williams to fill vacancies on the Library Board.
We also approved a contract with Johnson Controls to maintain the Fire Systems in public buildings. The County took Greely Road into the Road system from the State to clear up confusion about ownership, which the forest service thought was turned over to them, resulting in ownership rights between a private land owner and the federal government. The 21-22 Treasurers Report was approved.
The Fiscal Court voted to advertise in both local papers instead of just the paper of record and the road crew was tasked to clear the creek of trees behind the Senior Citizen Center. Mayor Jackson and I went to a meeting Monday with Secretary of Cabinet for Economic Development, Jeff Noel, along with other officials from the Kentucky Area Development District. He is new to the position and wanted to reconnect with the region and learn more about the issues.
He shared his history of growing up raising tobacco in Franklin County and becoming the owner of a tobacco warehouse and marketing Kentucky products world wide in the Ford, Wilkerson, and Patton administrations along with his accomplishments in private industry.
Since this was an information gathering trip, he does not have a plan for the region, but believes
entrepreneurship is a significant part of any future in the region. He also answered a question that
responsible, flexible planning and zoning makes communities attractive to developers, because it
protects areas for specific development and demonstrates a community has a vision the companies can
be part of.
Easten Kentucky Concentrated Employment has channeled recovery money to hire people who want to
help with flood relief and even have a $600 signing bonus to help folks get started. You can learn more at the WIOA Office on Main Street in Beattyville, next to Don Begley’s. You can also apply online at:
We have received the excavator back after it was heavily damaged in a fire a few weeks ago and it will
be back on the job this week. One of our bush hog tractors is in the shop, because it keeps tripping out
of gear, but the others have remained on the road cutting right of ways and will continue as weather
permits.
Please ensure your solid waste cans are as near the road as possible to ease pick up. I appreciate this
will mean there has to be some shift in personal habits putting out trash, but remember the solid waste
team picks up over 300 cans a day. Every step counts as we try to keep costs under control at a time when every cost is rising. More efficient collection practices, help move things quickly cutting down on overtime and injuries resulting in workman’s comp cases.
I hope all have a safe and prosperous week.
