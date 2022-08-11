Hot and humid. That is the only way to describe the last week as neighbors east and south of us dig out of historic level flooding and a few locals recover from our high waters. The Road Department has been assisting in Breathitt County, but is in Lee County this week addressing high water that impacted parts of the county during the rains over the weekend. Anyone having input with the big man upstairs, if you
would, ask for gentle and small amounts of rain.
We have been able to maintain our solid waste runs over the last few weeks despite covid and loss of crews, but sometimes miss things. Please keep calling to let us know, so we can refine the pick up process. A reminder, our policy is to just pick up what is in the trash can, which should be properly bagged, but if OCCASSIONALY, you have a little extra, especially around the holidays, you can put it out as well, and it will be picked up. If you are moving or cleaning out the garage, I would advise getting a dumpster. If one is unavailable, please coordinate with the Solid Waste Team and we will get them out to deal with larger quantities of material for a nominal fee.
We have negotiated a good deal for one year with Rumpke to dump our waste, but prices continue to rise and we have so far been able to increase efficiency and not raise solid waste bill fees. That may not be possible much longer, but by capturing as many fees as possible, we might be able to push it down the road further.
I know this is getting tedious, but we need to consider that all the animal shelters in the area are full.
Animal Control will work with you to try and get animals adopted out and will continue to look for openings in animal shelters, but it is up to us to be responsible for our pets.
We are working on a Community Development Block Grant to move the Lee County Senior Citizen
Center from it’s current location on Hwy 11 N to Happy Top. This will move it out of the Flood Plain.
We lost the Center for approximately 5 months after the 2021 flood. The Senior Center serves about 20 meals a day to those who come in and 120 meals a day to those who drive through. It is administered by the Kentucky River Area Development District and supported with some funding from the Lee County Fiscal Court and local donations. It is a valuable resource for food, information, and socializing to our
We have really wanted to spend more time developing a local asphalt plan for many of our county
roads. We have had the patching system out almost nonstop for a month before covid hit the work
force followed by the flood damage. Once things ease down, we intend to get back on the asphalt
program for patching and even completely resurfacing some county roads.
If you are looking for a job, the local prison, managed by Core Civic is hiring untrained personnel who qualify, for over 16 and hour. Those with experience can start higher. There are also innovative
overtime and bonus programs for those who see themselves working in this demanding but rewarding
If looking for a job, the single best place to start is the WIOA office on Main Street. Learn more about
work clothes, soft skills, training and work reputation rehabilitation programs. There is a job for you just
Please remember those displaced by the flooding and those who lost friends and family members in
