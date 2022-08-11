be

 Hot and humid. That is the only way to describe the last week as neighbors east and south of us dig out of historic level flooding and a few locals recover from our high waters. The Road Department has been assisting in Breathitt County, but is in Lee County this week addressing high water that impacted parts of the county during the rains over the weekend. Anyone having input with the big man upstairs, if you

would, ask for gentle and small amounts of rain.

