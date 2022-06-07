A little rain a lot of sunshine. It’s been a pretty nice week overall. Road crews continue to mow and ditch around the county as we organize to continue work on several breaks with contractors. We have completed Norman and Burton Bend Rds. and received funding for work we completed on Brush Creek from the Governor’s Discretionary Fund this week. That was a nice addition of $28,000 to help the general fund. We also received a check from the auction of old equipment we recently sold to the tune of $25,000.
911 dispatch recording equipment is getting pretty long in the tooth I learned this week and our computer program is so old, it is no longer supported by technical support teams. Software upgrades will soon no longer be possible, and we can’t currently record text messages, though we can receive them. We will be discussing the approximately $20,000 price tag to procure a new one in the upcoming months. Over the last few months, we have had a crisis in manning 911 dispatch. Currently the crisis is averted, thanks to increasing pay and steadfast commitment by some of the dispatchers to sacrifice time from their home lives to fill in gaps.
Jail inmates are now available to help the work force, something that hasn’t bee available for two years. They started back helping out this week. We will be working on finding a truck with front and back seats to transport them to jobs in the near future. The 2008 truck used before had reached the end of its service life and was sold. Luckily, we have the auction money on hand to offset the cost of a quality pre-owned vehicle.
The June meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be Thursday, June 09, at 6 pm in the Courthouse on the second floor. Some of the topics up for discussion are renewing a lease for the grader and back hoe, approving an agreement between the Dept. of Transportation and Lee County for the Governor’s Discretionary Money, and donations to various community activities over the summer. Hope to see you there.
The splash park is open Wednesday through Saturday 11-7 and Sunday 11-5.
Currently there are positions open on the property tax review board, ethics commission, and jail board. If you want to get involved to provide community input. Now is the time.
The Summer is shaping up to be full of events with the Bourbon and Moonshine Festival, Natural Bridge Artisan Festival and monthly Friday night rallies. I hope everyone takes advantage of these warm months and the opportunities to enjoy the wonders of Lee County.
