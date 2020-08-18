Can you believe Summer is almost over? In less than a week school begins for Lee County. What a Spring and Summer it has been. This Covid stuff has made things very interesting for all of us. When school begins on Monday, August 24, 2020, there will be no busses running and no need to pack lunches, because for the time being all instruction will be done virtually either by hand outs or via the internet. Remember, for those who don’t have data packages, there are two free hotspots in the County where you can access high speed internet, in front of the Courthouse and at the Lee County Public Library. You can follow school issues and changing schedules on their facebook page leecountyschooldistrictky or their website https://www.lee.kyschools.us/. I know this will be a challenge for many as parents have to adjust schedules and families have to shift priorities. I can only offer, it is time to count our blessings to help us deal with the challenges. Because everything considered, we can, as a community, deal with whatever is thrown at us as long as we keep working together and being patient with each other. For you young students, you will be talking about overcoming the challenges the same way we old folks talk about the snow storms of 1977 and 1978.
At the last Fiscal Court meeting, with all the sound problems, but you can get most of it if you watch it on facebook, the Fiscal Court voted to support a the purchase of a New Track Hoe and New Ambulance. The Track Hoe, after finishing up the paper work actually came back at costing us about $102,000, because we got full credit for the four month rental fee, with zero percent interest. We entered the Track Hoe into the same program we have our gravel trucks in. In a nut shell, we purchase two new heavy trucks each year, use them, then sell them. Often, because of the benefits of buying at government prices and not paying taxes, we can sell them for near, equal, or even a greater price after a year of use. We don’t have the same tax advantages on heavy equipment, but we still get better prices. The goal is to use it for three years then sell and use the money to get a new one. If you want to know more about this, don’t hesitate to reach out to me. The new ambulance will be purchased using a USDA grant with will pay for $50,000 of the approximately $114,000 purchase price. The goal is to purchase a new ambulance every couple of years to keep the fleet newer and requiring less maintenance, currently we have two ambulances on duty daily and two in reserve that we operate on a rotating basis for maintenance and mileage purposes. We are also using a USDA grant that will pay $50,000 to help us procure two new heart monitors and power stretchers, which have a total cost of about $86,000. This is the same USDA grant we used to purchase the new mower for the road department.
We had a discussion about the Standard Operating Procedures for the ambulance service, the one sticking point was whether or not ambulance personnel should be able to carry a firearm if they follow Kentucky statutes. We had been contacted by a second amendment group stating our procedural manual was in contradiction to existing Kentucky statutes and violated the law and our county worker’s second amendment rights, and would they would be willing to take the issue to court to defend second amendment rights. I didn’t think it was worth fighting about and suggested we change the manual to allow properly authorized personnel to carry a firearm, since after discussion with the County Attorney and attorneys at the Dept. of Local Government, it appeared to be a battle we might lose in court with the resultant costs to the county. The magistrates didn’t agree. We received our County Road Aid Money numbers last week and things were not as bad as predicted at the state level. Lee County received about $695,000, which is about a 4% cut, but instead of getting 60% up front, with the remainder being paid over the year, because of Covid, and its impact on the gas tax, it has been cut to 50% up front. Not exactly sure how that will impact us, but we have prioritized the most traveled roads to keep open and will get to all the roads as time and money allow. One of the key components of determining how much we get for County Road Aid is how much money is received in the gas tax at the pump. Currently it is 24.6 cents per gallon of gas. That hasn’t changed in awhile. But the number of people driving electric cars has gone up, and the miles per gallon on many vehicles has gone up, along with more people not driving, this translates into the reality that we have about one half of the money for not only existing roads but for roads people want to keep adding to the system that we had in 1960 for roads. This makes it difficult for the state and local government to manage budgets and provide improved infrastructure.
That is the big picture, but it’s impact on Lee County, since the arrival of Covid 19 is that currently, it is very difficult to get the state to process Emergency Road Aid Money, Flex Money from the Secondary Road Program, and Discretionary Money to work on emergent repairs that fall outside the normal scope of road maintenance counties budget for. We are tackling the issues, but so are 119 other judges and fiscal courts who are answering to their citizens. We adjusted the pay for part-time 911 operators an additional dollar an hour, along with the animal control officer, who all go above and beyond every day to meet the needs of the community in very demanding roles. The Fiscal Court also approve reinstating Economic Director, Scott Jackson’s pay to his original salary. He chose to take a cut if we were going to have problems funding the ambulance service and providing pay raises. After the budget settled out, we found we could do it all, but failed to keep his pay at the original rate of $13 an hour.
We approved the contract with Beattyville to collect trash with the water bills and a contract paid by the city for 911 service of $30,000. This is a partnership that is a benefit to all in the county. In closing, Our community was founded on the belief demonstrated by our forefathers and mothers who came here to create something for themselves and their families. Hard work and working together were all part of the contract they signed in sweat and blood to build something out of nothing. Oil brought a huge change to our community along with timber and to some extent coal, but they built on the idea they wanted a community here, a community to raise families in. Is it just me, or have we lost some of that desire to be a community? To grow together with the changing opportunities and technology? I hope not, because I believe in our strength together.
We’ve got this Lee County.
