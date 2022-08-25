Our Autumn like weather has turned back into the heat of Summer. Luckily for all of Eastern Kentucky, the rain has been moderate as many of our neighboring counties struggle to recover from the recent major flooding. The devastation is widespread and hundreds of our friends and neighbors lost
everything, but they continue to struggle back to rebuild yet again. Like our forefathers/mothers of old,
the challenge is accepted, and the shoulder is put to the wheel yet again to build a life in the hills and
hollers of Eastern Kentucky.
A Lee County Road Crew spent time in Breathitt County and Knott County to help out. We had crews continuing to work in Lee County keeping right of ways cut and addressing other minor problems for the entire time. The entire crew is back in county this week working on Todds Road, Combs Cemetery, and New Virginia Road Bridges over the next week and addressing some of our rain damage to roads. Weather has make road maintenance a major issue for county and state workers.
The Kentucky Emergency Management Team announced there will be a new Community Development, Disaster Recovery, Block Grant coming online soon at the Governor’s Local Issues Conference last week. This grant could help Individuals who were displaced by the 2021 flood. As soon as we have more information we will share it.
The Lee County Regular Meeting of the Fiscal Court will be at 6 pm on the second floor of the
courthouse on Thursday, August 25. It will be posted on Facebook.
I am saddened to announce that Emergency Management/Emergency Services Director, Jon Allen, will be leaving us at the end of the week. Jon rose to the challenge of bringing back the Ambulance Service and bringing Emergency Management into the 21 st century during his three years in Lee County.
When he came onboard, the ambulance service was demoralized, equipment was missing or outdated,
and ambulances were not operating. The Lee County Ambulance Service was making less than a thousand runs a year and we relied heavily on other counties to transport patients, often having to wait
an hour or more for service. The service is now exceeding 2,000 runs a year and the “go to” service that helps many of our neighboring counties. With two ambulances available at all times, and two in ready stand by and tens of thousands of dollars in equipment, mostly purchased through grants, the highly trained and prepared EMTs and Paramedics are providing unparalleled service to Lee Countians.
As EMA Director, Jon worked with volunteer Search and Rescue and Firefighting personnel to address strategic and tactical issues bringing updated exercises, and equipment to ensure they had the tools needed to meet the needs of Lee County in the most trying times.
He was a lead from the front leader who built trust with his staff and nurtured them to assume more
responsibilities as Trish Cole became his major and helped keep the Ambulance Service on track. He
worked with Peers like Angie Williams to ensure FEMA projects were updated and funding was
expedited.
Jon led the efforts during the recovery from the 2021 flood, setting up a command post at Happy Top,
and providing a strong framework for not only local volunteers, but red cross, national guard, and FEMA personnel as well. He became the best resource for all response and mitigation projects. With Tara Caldwell handling all Red Cross issues, Lee Countians had unprecedented access to resources to help recover.
Lee County’s recovery became the standard for recovery in Eastern Kentucky and Jon shared the lessons learned statewide.
When this years floods tore into our neighbors, Jon led the Search and Rescue team to Breathitt County and ended up staying to coordinate issues for FEMA, not only in Breathitt, but Knott Counties.
Though I am saddened to lose him, I am thrilled for his new adventures working for an Engineering Firm as they establish a Disaster Recovery team. He will be missed.
We will fill in for the next four months with help from current assistant EMA Director, Doug Byers and Major Trish Cole will be reporting directly to the County Judge Executive on ambulance issues. We are lucky, because the guiding dogma for this administration is that everyone is always training their replacement, and Jon did that well.
Fair winds and following Seas to a great leader and team member who served Lee County selflessly.
