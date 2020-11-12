What a beautiful week of weather. A few trees still hold those brilliant leaves and shine in the forest. I know I’ve said it before, but I do love autumn. It’s been quite a week as well in the news. The election has come and gone with The Republicans sweeping Kentucky as expected. And the very contentious Presidential election will continue to be fought until all avenues are exhausted. As upsetting as elections are to some, one big thing we can all be proud of is that the winner and loser in the Presidential election both got more votes than any other President in history. We are engaged.
I don’t know how it will all turn out, but after watching the local County Clerk and her staff work to ensure every vote was counted and each was valid, then multiplying that effort and integrity by the tens of thousands of offices, just like hers across this nation, barring some massive proof of fault, which is being investigated as we speak, we will have a new President come January 20th. It is not the direction I wanted the nation to go, but as a nation of laws, it is important we follow them and move forward.
If we don’t like this election, in two years we can change who we want in the state and national legislatures and in four years the White House. The power is ours. To not exercise that right and responsibility to choose our government is one guaranteed by our Constitution and defended for over two centuries with blood. Yesterday, I received a call from the Warden of Lee Adjustment Center and the Director of the Kentucky River Health District to report there were scores of cases of Covid 19 reported in the Staff and Inmates.
All protocols are being followed to mitigate the spread while state, and local officials and health departments stand by to render any assistance required. The warden said most cases, so far, are asymptomatic and there have been no hospitalizations required. The Adjustment Center medical staff is available 24/7. This is a hard blow for the Adjustment Center that has kept the virus out for months, but the good news is they are ready and working with all their partners to control spread and provide medical care to those who may require it.
This weekend there was also an article about the influx of visitors to the Red River Gorge that has led the Forest Service to seek more community input on how to develop the area. The growth in popularity of this part of Eastern Kentucky is nothing new, but Covid-19 meant many who visited other states stayed in Kentucky and began pursuing outdoor activities locally, making us a destination for thousands on nice days.
About 9,000 acres of Lee County is National Forest and we have a national trail, the Sheltowee Trace, that runs through the western side of the county. This, along with the growing popularity of the All-Terrain Vehicle parks on our borders, and a nationally recognized Jeep trail that goes through our county, “The Daniel Boone Back Country By-way” and the 1,000 acres of Lee County property owned by the Red River Gorge Climbing Coalition, that attracts hundreds each nice weekend, and scores on nice week days, makes Lee County a part of the attraction and a destination for many in the area. There is also a growing interest in creating attractions around the headwaters of the Kentucky River. Which will create even more visitors to our area and business opportunities.
This growth has been fast and will continue to increase in speed with the spread of high-speed internet county wide. Last week, Congressman Rogers, who just won his 21st election to represent the 5th Congressional District, announced 3.66 million dollars will be spent on Lee County Projects over the next two to five years. Primrose and Crestmont communities will have high speed hubs within two years and the Cathedral Domain Area will have a hub within five years. The Federal money will be augmented by investment from PRTC/People’s Telecom of McKee to create a total investment of over 8 million dollars in expanding high speed internet. Keith Gabbard and his staff have been aggressive and will continue to get funding to provide more fiber-based internet to our community.
AT&T and Appalachian Wireless are also investing in our community to create better cell phone and fixed wireless service. Our county will be more attractive to investors and homeowners as people realize they can live in a small community and still be connected to make a living. Don’t forget the Regular Scheduled meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court. It will be in the Sedley Stewart Auditorium at the Lee County High School, on Thursday November 12, at 6 p.m. Masks will be required, and social distancing enforced. The meeting will also be streamed live if possible and shared on Facebook.
In closing, last week a local industrial engineer, Joe Havicus, visited the Beattyville Elementary School and Uniform Factory with the School Superintendent, Mayor and County Judge to offer insight and perhaps share the availability of these spaces with his contacts. It was a rewarding discussion that verified some views and offered new possibilities to explore.
If there is anyone in the community that wants to be part of the process to develop businesses in the area and wants to know more about what is available, contact me. The more people engaged, the more people we are available to find the best way forward for the entire community.Follow us daily on our Facebook page lee_county_government_kentucky. Take care of each other and know I honestly believe, whatever the challenges; We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.