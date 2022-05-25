This rain sure has made things difficult. The last week we had several trees that had to be removed from roads and a few more slips occurred. But we will keep battling to keep the roads open and safe.
Well, the election is over and in about seven months the Courthouse Comments, if they continue, will bear a different name. Maybe even a different title. The community made it very clear across the board that the efforts of the last 3.5 years were not appreciated or approved of. As bad as the vote count was, there is some comfort, after examining the issues and the daily effort put in to give Lee County a strong voice at the Regional, State and National level, bringing back industry, creating jobs, being transparent, examining special interest groups, and treating all equally, that this is not what the people want in a politician.
It is clear to me, that I don’t know what the community wants, because there is absolutely nothing I would have done differently. I thank all for the opportunity to serve the community and the education about politics. I am completely sincere when I say, this has been an enlightening and educational experience that I am glad to have experienced.
The next 6.5 months I will continue to keep the County on an even keel and will avoid making any commitments of funds beyond those already identified in several major projects and to accomplish daily operations. The goal is to ease the transition back to a Steve Mays run administration.
I will keep the community informed on issues here and face book. Animal Control Officer, Emory Crawford, has had to take a few weeks off for medical reasons, and there is heavy crowding at the Estill County Animal Shelter. We have taken hundreds of animals down and room at the Inn is very sparse. According to the shelter, Lee County brings in far more animals in than Estill or any other county they serve. It is important that we spay and neuter animals and be responsible for them. Remember, if a neighbor’s animal is a problem, you have the legal right to seek compensation.
We are continuing to work on a DOJ grant to get our county communication system more robust and able to conform with other systems in the region and nation. We did not receive the Drug Free Community Grant. We also continue to talk with the group contracted to buy Beattyville Elementary and are awaiting the outcome of an Abandoned Mine Lands Grant as part of the negotiation and a Power Grant to cap abandoned wells and introduce horizontal drilling practices to the area to address contaminated shallow water/oil layers, separate them, sell the oil and pump the brine below the hard pan.
There are many exciting and wonderful things going on in Lee County now and I believe they will continue in the future. There are winners and losers in every competition, but the game goes on. See you all around the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.